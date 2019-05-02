ST. LOUIS — A man was shot outside a bar in south city late Monday night.

St. Louis police responded to the area outside Stephen B’s bar in the 7800 block of Virginia, which is just a few blocks off S. Broadway. A 31-year-old man told police he got into an argument with the suspect over a parking spot.

During the argument, the suspect lifted his shirt – which revealed a gun. The victim circled the block and then parked. Once he got out of his car, the suspect also got out of his and started an argument. As the victim walked away, the suspect fired shots and hit the man.

He was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition. Police do not have a suspect in custody.