PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot in a hunting accident in Phelps County Saturday morning.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, emergency crews were called to a home on County Road 7360 around 7:30 a.m. for a man shot.

When fire officials arrived, they found a man with a large caliber gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

The man was airlifted to a hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

