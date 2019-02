ST. LOUIS — A man was shot outside a bar in south city late Monday night.

St. Louis police responded to the area outside Stephen B’s bar in the 7800 block of Virginia, which is just a few blocks off of S. Broadway.

The man survived the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating this as an assault.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist spotted several evidence markers on the ground outside the bar.

Police have not released any further information at this time.