Editor's note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police are still searching for an armed and dangerous man after he shot and killed a woman and sexually assaulted at least three others inside Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County on Monday.

Officers responded to Catholic Supply in the 14000 block of Manchester Road, which is in unincorporated St. Louis County, around 3:20 p.m.

A 53-year-old woman was found shot inside and transported to a hospital in critical condition where she died hours later from her injuries.

In a Monday evening news conference, police said the victims did not know the suspect.

A St. Louis County police source told 5 On Your Side police initially responded to reports that the shooter entered Catholic Supply and made all of the women inside take off their clothes. According to that source, he then sexually assaulted at least three of the women and shot one of them in the head.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a large belt with a black or gray hat. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe the suspect was wearing a hat like this one,

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

Police said the name of the victim will likely be released after next of kin have been notified.

Catholic Supply is a religious gift store with church supplies, furnishings and other items. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Al-Salam Day School, which is located on Weidman Road, canceled school for Tuesday due to the shooting and assault at Catholic Supply.

Statement from Archdiocese of St. Louis

Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific tragedy at Catholic Supply. We are praying for these victims, especially the victim in critical condition at this time. We join with civil authorities asking for the community’s assistance in apprehending the culprit of this crime.

Statement from Catholic Supply

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that occurred at our West County location Monday afternoon. This was a senseless tragedy. Please join us as we pray for the victims and their families.

The safety and security of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Our retail locations will be closed for business on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

We are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation, and we will share details as appropriate. We appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time.”

Dan Stutte

President, Catholic Supply

We’re asking for prayers for those involved and their families. — Catholic Supply (@catholicsupply) November 19, 2018

