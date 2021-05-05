'I just never really felt fulfilled' | Mascoutah teacher goes from corporate America to the classroom

“It's a night and day difference, when I come home at night I’m not beaten down by the day. I have energy," Scott Doehring said

MASCOUTAH, Illinois — “I just never really felt fulfilled.”

Scott Doehring had a mid-life crisis 20 years too early.

“I would come home and complain to my wife. She finally looked at me one day and said, ‘either you're going to stop complaining or you're going to do something about it.’”

After six years in the corporate world, Doehring took his wife’s advice.

He quit his job.

He went back to school full-time at McKendree University to get a master's degree in education.

“I think I always knew that I wanted to be a teacher, 14 years later I haven’t felt like I’ve been going to work. It’s just fun.”

One of the classes Doehring teaches at Mascoutah High School is Introduction to Engineering. The class focuses on engineering design and the production of 3D models.

Doehring said an engineering course is rare among Southern Illinois high schools. The class is part of “Project Lead the Way,” a national curriculum built with military families in mind. Every high school that participates in “Project Lead the Way” follows the exact same curriculum.

Mascoutah School District 19 is in the same community as Scott Air Force Base. More than half of the students in the district are dependents of military members or other federal employees.

“I’ve had students move into my classroom from another state and they’re able to drop right into my class. They pick up right where they left off from their previous school.”

Doehring said he feels the most fulfilled when his students take risks and realize their potential.

A sentiment that seemed to mirror his own path in life.

“Having a kid come to my classroom and just really being lost. And then watching them figure it out, watching them grow.”

Doehring said his career change has also made his home a happier place.

“It's a night and day difference, when I come home at night I’m not beaten down by the day. I have energy. I’ve got three lovely daughters that I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with and watch them grow up.”

As for his wife, her advice hasn’t changed much.

“Now she jokes that I am not allowed to have a midlife crisis because I’ve already had one.”