FLORISSANT, Mo. — A McCluer North student is in juvenile custody after police said he brought a loaded gun to school Thursday.

The Florissant Police Department said a student told staff members that another student had something that shouldn't be at school. Staff members immediately investigated and discovered the gun along with a razor in the student's bag.

The student was arrested and referred to juvenile court. The student's name was not released.

