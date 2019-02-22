ST. LOUIS — Metrolink released an independent report Friday that outlined dozens of safety and security recommendations.

Some of them had already been implemented.

For example, there is temporary fencing at some locations and increased security and police presence.

“The public and our customers have asked us to take a hard look at what we're doing and take those critiques to heart. That’s what I will be dedicated to,” president and CEO or Bi-State Development Taulby Roach said.

The other recommendations will be reviewed.

Some riders say they want to see more physical barriers at the platforms.

Two years ago, Connor O’Shay was attacked and robbed near the Union Station Metrolink stop.

“Two of the other guys come out and do hits on me,” he said. “Turn styles, while they don't completely fix the problem, it is a deterrent and it alleviates the pressure off security to handle real problems.”



Click here for a link to the entire report.