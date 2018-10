SAN ANTONIO — A surgeon in San Antonio is offering a life-changing surgery that was just approved by the FDA.

The surgery is called Toric ICL. It's a permanent contact lens which helps people with astigmatism who don't qualify for Lasik.

The procedure implants a contact lens behind the iris and it only takes about 15 to 20 minutes.

A mother of two from Michigan is one of the first in the U.S. to get the surgery.

