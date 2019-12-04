The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says two young children were killed in a fire that investigators believe was intentionally set by their father.

Big Lake police and firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a fire at a home in the 19000 block of Karen Lane.

Crews rescued four children and the father.

Two of the children, a 1-year-old and 2-year-old, were taken to the hospital but later died, according to a news release.

The 36-year-old father was hospitalized as were the two other children, ages 9 and 7, according to the news release. The father is in critical condition. Officials have not given the conditions of the 9 and 7-year-old.

Investigators believe the father intentionally set the fire. He is being guarded by investigators while being treated at the hospital, according to the news release. No further information is being released at this time.

The Big Lake Police Chief, Joel Scharf, released this statement:

This is a tragedy beyond description, please keep the family members and all impacted in your thoughts and prayers!

I want to also say, as the Chief of Police, I could not be prouder of the efforts of our public safety personnel in Big Lake/Sherburne County. I watched on body camera, Officers Nic Prigge, and Tyler Sinclair, along with Assistant Chief Seth Hanson fight in vain to enter the home prior to help arriving, only to be pushed back by smoke. On their arrival, Big Lake Fire and CentraCare Paramedics worked seamlessly to get everyone out of the home.

I want to extend a sincere thank you to all our public safety partners including; Becker Police, Sherburne County Sheriffs Office, Big Lake Fire, CentraCare EMS, Monticello Fire, Sherburne County Dispatch, and Allina Health Dispatch.

This is not something in your career you ever expect to see take place, the senselessness of it is beyond comprehension. This is also an ongoing criminal investigation being lead by members of the Sherburne County Criminal Investigative Division along with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.