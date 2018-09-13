Update: Victoria Smith was safely located early Friday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. An edited version of the original story is below.

MORGAN CO., Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered SILVER advisory for a 73-year-old woman.

Victoria Smith was last seen in Valley Park around 6 p.m. on September 12.

Smith was supposed to be going to Kansas City, she was last seen in Valley Park asking for directions on how to get from Interstate 44 to US 50. She was supposed to have arrived back at her home in Stover, but has not arrived, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

