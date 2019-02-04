DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old from Dawson Springs, KY. Early Tuesday morning, an AMBER Alert was issued for Lauryn Sizemore.

Lauryn was last seen around midnight on March 30 in her bedroom. She is believed to be with her step-grandfather Glenn Eugene Harper. He recently told a friend that he was going to Texas and he has family in Houston.

Lauryn is a 16-year-old white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 4'8" and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings and has a lazy eye.

WHAS11

Glenn Harper is a 55-year-old white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5'9" and weighs approximately 245 lbs. He was last seen driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with KY temporary tag 9555994. The car also has a black plastic piece missing on one of the back doors.

Dawson Springs is about 160 miles southwest of Louisville.

If you have any information, contact police at 270-676-3313 or call 911.