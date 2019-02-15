WINFIELD, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say Ellis has been found safe as of Friday evening

Police have issued an endangered person advisory for Kenneth Ellis.

Ellis was last seen on Friday morning around 10 a.m. wearing blue jeans, a light brown t-shirt and a red Adidas pullover or sweater.

He is about 5'6" and 190 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Walnut Street in Winfield.

Police say Ellis takes medication but does not have it with him, and may be suicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winfield Police Department at (636) 566-6936