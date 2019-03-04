ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — To navigate some parts of St. Charles County, you need a boat – or a Chevy Silverado.

We hopped into Bruce Dudley’s pick-up truck for a tour of the flooding.

"It's a great day to go truck-boating right?” he said.

Dudley is the mechanic at Woodland Marina. The road that leads to his office is covered by the Mississippi River.

"I didn't expect it to be that deep, truthfully. It's obviously OK, we made it,” he said.

The last time we visited Woodland Marina, just four days ago, the ground was dry. Now, there are 14 inches of water inside the office.

To prepare, employees moved their valuables to the second floor and put their desks on cinder blocks.

The boats in the water and the rack room are safe.

"The lights are on, the phone's working, the answering machine's beeping. The building is designed to accept water. Obviously, we'd prefer it didn't, but it is designed to accept it,” he said.

Dudley said he won’t come back to the office until the water recedes, hopefully in a couple days.

"There's no stopping it. It is what it is. You can't worry about it, you just gotta deal with it,” he said.

