WINFIELD, Mo. — Heavy winter snows to our north and a generally wet weather pattern over the last few months are leading to rising rivers and rising concern about flooding in the weeks ahead.

As the snow melts to our north and showers and thunderstorms move across the region this week, river levels will continue to rise.

Along the Mississippi River in Winfield, Missouri, the river is expected to go above flood stage by this weekend and continue climbing through next week. Moderate flooding is forecast and it really comes as no surprise for Lincoln County residents.

Click here for the latest river stages and forecasts.

Jim Sharp with Emergency Management Director for Lincoln county says most people there know of the flood issues in the county. Twenty-two percent of Lincoln County is in the flood plain.

Sharp says the county has a stockpile of supplies needed to fortify levees if need be. He stresses that residents should be prepared for flooding or any other disaster. Residents can get safety tips, information and advice by contacting emergency management.

Jerry Eulentrop has lived along the Mississippi River near Winfield for the last decade. He and his family will pack up and head to higher ground as the water comes up later this week. He tells us you have to respect the river and its power. His home is raised two feet above record level of the 1993 flood.

The probabilities of major flooding this spring along many points along the Mississippi River are higher than they have ever been since these types of forecasts started being issued in 2003.