TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Paul Crews has quite the 'fish tale' to tell after reeling in the biggest brown trout ever caught on a "pole and line" in Missouri.

Crews (in the middle of the above photograph), a Neosho resident, hooked this 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout on Lake Taneycomo in southern Missouri near Branson.

Crews' catch beat the previous record by 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was fishing with a 4-pound test line and a sculpin colored marabou jig when he reeled in the monster.

The enormous fish wouldn't go down without a fight, though.

“I fought the fish from one side of the lake to the other and back,” Crews told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Finally, after about 20 minutes of fighting the trout, my partner and I were able to get it netted and bring it in the boat.”

Crews and his fishing partners took pictures and got the dimensions of the fish, before releasing the big fella back into Lake Taneycomo.