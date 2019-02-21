AFFTON, Mo. — It can be a time many of us with older cars and trucks almost dread, the mandatory Missouri safety inspection. The inspection is required every two years in order to renew your license plates.

If some Missouri lawmakers have their way, the inspections will be no more starting next year. A similar bill never got the full vote last year and a new bill, house bill 451 is awaiting further action in the house.

At Gravois Auto Repair in Affton, mechanic Roy Brooks said the inspections are important. The state safety inspection is quite detailed from mirrors, windshields, wipers and lights to the suspension, brake and fuel systems.

Brooks said brakes and suspension problems are most often why a car doesn't pass. He said if people don't stick to a regular maintenance schedule they might not even know there are problems without the inspection program.

None of the states that surround Missouri have a required periodic safety inspection for cars and trucks. Brooks sometimes sees cars bought in Illinois by a Missouri resident and when the car is inspected, he said the older models often have some sort of safety issue.