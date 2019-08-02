ST. LOUIS — Missouri state troopers are visiting school districts to make sure busses that transport students are up to code.

They test everything from the exit door to under the hood.

“We know that the schools take their buses very serious,” trooper Dallas Thompson said.

“The safety of their children that they transport very seriously. they do a good job of keeping buses well maintained. Sometimes is good to have a third party come in and see if there's something they might have missed.”

For buses, that don’t pass inspection they will be designated as “out of commission” until it can be re inspected.

Inspections will be ongoing between February and April. Buses are checked in the fall but under different circumstances.

“Between the months of August through October schools are open to a random expectation,” trooper Thompson said.

“They don't know when inspectors will show up. they will show up on a certain day. They will say I want to look at a few buses. Just gives them an opportunity to have a safety inspection on a bus they weren't expecting to have inspected.”

Overall it takes the team of inspectors about 10 minutes per bus. Bus drivers are not a part of the evaluation process.