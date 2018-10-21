SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police are now investigating the Akron Fright Fest haunted attraction after allegations of a "mock rape" scenario surfaced in the last week, and some employees have now been fired.

"Investigators are in the very early stages of fact finding and determining if any laws have been violated," Springfield Township Police Sergeant Eric East said. "We take all allegations seriously, and will investigate these claims in an expedient manner."

Akron Fright Fest, which has been dubbed the area's first R-rated haunted attraction, is housed at Kim Tam Park in Springfield Township. It features multiple indoor haunted houses -- including an adult-only experience in which guests must sign a waiver.

Sarah Lelonek contacted WKYC and said she visited three haunted houses at Akron Fright Fest last weekend, but did not participate in the additional attraction that required a waiver. She claims an employee wearing a Leatherface mask pushed her boyfriend onto a plywood bed and said, “He’s mine now and I’m going to rape him.”

It's a story that quickly made national headlines.

The owner of Kim Tam Park issued an updated statement regarding the allegations Wednesday, declaring some employees who worked in the area where the alleged incident occurred have been fired and that additional security and monitoring systems have been installed.

Read the owner's full statement:

Upon checking at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Akron Fright Fest site was down.

© 2018 WKYC