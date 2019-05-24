PORTAGE DES SIOUX, Mo. – Two people who were found dead inside a car in Portage Des Sioux Friday morning have been identified by family members.

Diane Reinhardt, the mother of 20-year-old John Reinhardt, told 5 On Your Side that the two are her son John and 19-year-old Caitlyn Frangel. Reinhardt and Frangel had been missing since May 13.

Investigators believe they drove into flood waters a few days ago but no one could see them until the water went down. The car was found near 1550 Harbor Drive.

Diane Reinhardt's said she believes there were no road closure signs in place when the accident happened.

No foul play is suspected.