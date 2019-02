GLENDALE, Mo. — A Webster Groves mom says a student attacked her son at school twice, and she’s upset the district isn’t doing more to protect him.

Kristen Figge’s youngest son, Ben, is a fourth-grader at Bristol Elementary.

"He has thrived there. He loves his teachers, he loves his service providers,” she said.

But she worries Ben isn't safe at the school after he was attacked — unprovoked — by another student two times, she said.

"The student used his forearm up against his windpipe to restrict air and then repeatedly punched him in the stomach,” she said.

That was in December. The fifth-grader who jumped Ben is also in the special services program, she said. Kristen said administrators assured her they'd resolve the problem.

"They were gonna protect him, we needed to trust them,” she said.

But a couple weeks ago, she got another call. It happened again.

"When the child saw Ben, he immediately went after him. Ben tried to get away. He pulled him back into the bathroom, punched him, repeatedly shoved him against a wall,” she said.

Kristen said this attack caused a concussion and bruises all over his body. Ben hasn't been back to school since.

The Figge family went to the police. They filed an order of protection. A judge signed off on it but wrote in an exception for the school.

"The bare minimum is: educate my child, keep him safe. That's what we want, and neither of those are happening,” she said.

The Webster Groves School District told 5 On Your Side they can’t comment on student matters.

The Special School District sent us a statement that said:

SSD is committed to the safety and security of all students, and takes any concerns about student safety very seriously. For confidentiality reasons, the District is prohibited from discussing specific students or student matters.

However, in general, if a student safety concern is brought to our attention, the District immediately investigates the concern and how best to address the concern. A safety plan is then developed and put in place.