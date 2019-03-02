BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Troy, Illinois mom is demanding answers after the brutal murder of her daughter.

In December, St. Clair County police found Kelsey Johnson stabbed to death at her home. Two months later and there are still no leads or persons or interests in the case.

Kelsey's mother told 5 On Your Side she is still in disbelief that someone wanted to kill her daughter. Now, she is pleading for the public's help to get justice.

"She was a big inspiration from the time she was born," Robin Dodson said. "She's been an amazing daughter."

Dodson says the last memory of her daughter was on Thanksgiving.The two of them shared a meal with french toast.

"As I buttered it, she'd grabbed it and eat it. I'd butter another one and she'd grab it and she'd eat it," Dodson recalled.

Just a week later on a brisk December morning, Dodson says she headed into work, but felt something wasn't right. Minutes later, she got a devastating call from her daughter's boyfriend. He said someone hurt Johnson inside her house.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"He was like Robin there's blood everywhere. There's yellow tape going up. He said Kelsey is not good," she said.

St. Clair County police say Johnson was stabbed in the neck. They found her in her house on Stiehl Drive. She later died at the hospital.

"The love that she put out was just amazing," Dodson told 5 On Your Side.

Dodson says she is still trying to understand why her daughter's life was tragically cut short.

"She was a good person that deserved a good life and that had everything that you could possible want," she said.

While she and her family painfully wait for justice, she hopes new clues can help solve her daughter's case and give her family peace.

"Your heart is missing. Part of you heart is gone and you don't know what to do about it," she said.

Johnson's mother thinks someone wanted to hurt her daughter, but police aren't releasing any details on a motive.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS

Loved ones plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Johnson on February 15th at First Presbyterian Church on Royal Heights Road in Belleville.