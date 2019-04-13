The U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. The outbreak is linked to pre-cut melon products, which contain cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon or may be mixes of some of all of these.

Caito Foods, LLC of Indianapolis recalled the products because they are potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The company has also temporarily suspended producing these products.

The FDA and the CDC have traced the distribution of pre-cut melon mixes from individuals who got sick back to Caito Foods, LLC. Salmonella Carrau is a rare type of Salmonella, but it has been historically seen in imported melons.

The FDA is looking into the shipping records and trying to determine a country, and possibly, a farm of origin for the melons.

The same company was linked to a similar outbreak in 2018, in which there were 77 cases in nine states.

Consumers should not eat the recalled pre-cut melon products that were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

People who bought pre-cut melon products and cannot determine if they were produced by Caito Foods, LLC should throw them away.

The products were sold at:

Kroger under the Renaissance Food Group label

Kroger under Boar's Head Private Label

Target under the Garden Highway Label

Trader Joes under the Trader Joes label

Walmart under a Freshness Guaranteed label

Amazon/Whole Foods under the Whole Foods Market Label

These products were distributed by:

Caito Foods Distribution with the label “Distributed by Caito Foods”

Gordon Food Service with the label “Distributed by Caito Foods”

SpartanNash Distribution with the label “Open Acres”

More information can be seen here.

