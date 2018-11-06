June 23 is Old Navy's annual $1 flip flop sale.
KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

Old Navy's popular annual $1 flip flop sale is set for Saturday.

During the in-store only "One Dolla Holla Sale," select styles of the popular footwear in solid colors are just $1 a pair. The flip flops usually cost $3.99.

"We’re adding great solid colors across all sizes for the family, and this year, including our printed flip flops in fun icons for just $2," said Jennifer Baceda, Old Navy’s vice president of women’s shoes and accessories.

There’s a limit of 10 pairs per customer and the deal is available while supplies last.

The discount retailer owned by Gap started the annual sale on its backless rubber sandals in 2005. Last year's one-day sale was also online but this year the only way to save is at Old Navy stores nationwide.

Flip flop fans are expected to flock to stores early so plan accordingly.

Some stores will have extended hours June 23 and hours will be posted at www.oldnavy.com.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

