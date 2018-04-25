The best museum in every state
Alabama: U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. Admission: $25 adults; $17 children 5-12; free for children under 4. Annual attendance: 657,000. Known for: Saturn V rocket exhibit.
Alaska: Anchorage Museum in Anchorage. Admission: $18 adult; $15 Alaska resident; $12 senior, student, and military; $9 children 3-12; free for children 2 and under. Annual attendance: 200,000. Known for: Native prehistoric and ethnographic artifacts illustrating Alaskan history.
Arizona: Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. Admission: $20 general, $15 ages 13-19; $10 for ages 4-12; free for children 3 and under. Annual attendance: 250,000. Known for: Biggest museum of its kind in the world.
Arkansas: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Admission: Free to view permanent collections. Annual attendance attendance: 500,000-600,000. Known for: Works from Georgia O’Keeffe and Benjamin West.
California: The Getty Center in Los Angeles. Admission: Free. Annual attendance attendance: More than two million. Known for: Art from the Renaissance, Dutch masters, Spanish painters, and contemporary artists.
Colorado: Denver Museum of Nature & Science in Denver. Admission: $16.95 for adults, $11.95 for ages 3-18, $13.95 for ages 65+. Annual attendance: 1.7 million. Known for: Fossils, Egyptian mummies, and science exhibits.
Connecticut: Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 232,185. Known for: Oldest U.S. college art museum; has paintings from John Trumbull.
Delaware: Delaware Air Mobility Museum in Dover. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 154,000/ Known for: All things pertaining to aircraft.
Florida: Ernest Hemingway Museum in Key West. Admission: $14 adults; $6 ages 6-12; Free 5 and under. Annual attendance: 180,000. Known for: The author’s residence during the 1930s.
Georgia: The Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. Admission: $19.99 adults; $17.99 students and seniors; $15.99 youth; free for children 6 and under. Annual attendance: More than 200,000. Known for: Linking U.S. civil rights movement with human right movement.
Hawaii: USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 1.5 million. Known for: Site of ship sunk at Pearl Harbor.
Idaho: Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot. Admission: $4 adults, $3.50 seniors, AAA, military; $2 children 6-12; free for children 5 and under. Annual attendance: About 25,000. Known for: History of the potato.
Illinois: The Art Institute of Chicago. Admission: $25 general, $19 for senior citizens, students, and teens; free for children under 14. Annual attendance: 1.5 million. Known for: Rodin, Medieval and Renaissance art, architecture and design.
Indiana: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Admission: $21.75 adults; $20.70 seniors (60+); $17.50 youth 2-17. Annual attendance: 1.25 million. Known for: Pop culture, science exhibits on dinosaurs and space travel.
Iowa: The Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 28,000. Known for: Artifacts from Abraham Lincoln’s railroad car.
Kansas: Museum of World Treasures in Wichita. Admission: $9.95 adults; $8.95 seniors (65+); $7.95 children 4-12; free for children 3 and under. Annual attendance: 45,000. Known for: Part of Berlin Wall, fossils, Civil War artifacts, presidential documents.
Kentucky: Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville. Admission: $15 adults; $14 seniors (60+); children (6-12) $8; free for children under 5. Annual attendance: 326,595. Known for: Story about the famous baseball bat and its impact on the game.
Louisiana: National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Admission: $27 for adults; $23.50 for seniors over age 65; $17.50 for students K-12 and college with ID and active military with ID; and museum members, World War II veterans and children under 5 admitted free. Annual attendance: 706,000. Known for: In-depth exploration of America’s role in World War II.
Maine: Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. Admission: $16.00 adults; $14.50 seniors; $10.00 children 6-12; free for child under 6. Annual attendance: 56,000. Known for: Shipwreck restoration, Maine maritime history.
Maryland: The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore. Admission: $15.95 adults; $13.95 seniors (60+); student/child $9.95; children 6 and under free. Annual attendance: More than 100,000. Known for: Great Mystery Show explores mystery behind art and science.
Massachusetts: Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Admission: $25 adults‎; $23 seniors (65+)‎: ‎$23 students (18+); free for children 6 and under and for youth 7-17 weekdays after 3 p.m., otherwise $10. Annual attendance: 1.23 million. Known for: Collections of Klimt, Rothko, and Escher.
Michigan: The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. Admission: $23 general admission; $21 seniors (62+); $17.25 youth (5-11). Annual attendance: 1.8 million. Known for: American innovation, bus ridden by civil rights figure Rosa Parks
Minnesota: Minneapolis Institute of Art in Minneapolis. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 760,000. Known for: Chinese and African art, paintings from Monet and Matisse.
Mississippi: Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson. Admission: Many exhibits free to public, admission prices for others. Free admission for students on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Annual attendance: 50,000. Known for: Mississippi artists, Robert Henri, Georgia O’Keeffe, Andy Warhol, and Radcliffe Bailey.
Missouri: Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 550,000. Known for: Ancient, Asian and Islamic art.
Montana: Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman. Admission: $14.50 adults, $13.50 seniors (65+), $9.50 children (5-17), free children 4 and under. Annual attendance: 170,000. Known for: Dinosaur exhibits and planetarium.
Nebraska: Omaha Children’s Museum in Omaha. Admission: $12 adults and children (2-15); $11 seniors (60+); free for children under 2. Annual attendance: 317,000. Known for: Interactive exhibits on science and art.
Nevada: The Mob Museum in Las Vegas. Admission: $23.95 non-local adults (18 and over); $20.95 Nevada residents, military, seniors (65+), children (11-17); free for children under 10. Annual attendance: 1.3 million. Known for: History of organized crime in USA.
New Hampshire: Mount Washington Weather Discovery Center in North Conway. Admission: $2 adults; $1 children (7-17); free for children ages 6 and under. Annual attendance: 50,000. Known for: Educating visitors about the weather.
New Jersey: Ellis Island Immigration Museum on Ellis Island. Admission: Cost of ferry to island: $18.50 adults 13 and up; $14 seniors (62+); $9 children (4-12); free children under 4. Annual attendance: Three million. Known for: The American immigration experience.
New Mexico: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. Admission: $13 general admission, $11 students (18+), free for children under 18. Annual attendance: 621,000. Known for: Oil paintings and drawings from Georgia O’Keeffe.
New York: Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Admission: $25 adults; $17 seniors, $12 for students, free for children under 12. Annual attendance: Seven million. Known for: Art and artifacts from every epoch.
North Carolina: North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 450,000. Known for: Classical, Egyptian, European, Judaic, contemporary.
North Dakota: National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown. Admission: $8 adults; $6 seniors, children 5-14 and active military; free for children under 5. Annual attendance: 8,713. Known for: Fostering awareness of North American bison.
Ohio: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Admission: $26 general admission; $24 seniors (65+); $16 youth (6-12); free for children 5 and under. Annual attendance: 500,000. Known for: Institution recognizes achievements of music genre’s most influential artists, producers, and engineers.
Oklahoma: American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors (55+) and students; $6 youth (5-17); $5 military; free for children 5 and under. Annual attendance: 10,000+. Known for: Celebrating history of “America’s instrument.”
Oregon: Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland. Admission: $14.50 adults; $11.25 seniors (63+); $9.75 youth (3-13). Annual attendance: 1.1 million. Known for: Science education and U.S. submarine tour.
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. Admission: $20 adults; $18 seniors (65+); $14 students and youth (13-18); free for children 12 and under. Annual attendance: 792,000. Known for: Auguste Rodin and Constantin Brancusi sculptures, works from Impressionists, “Rocky” statue.
Rhode Island: National Museum of American Illustration in Newport. Admission: $20 adults; $18 seniors and military; $17 groups of six or more; $14 students; $10 children 5-12. Annual attendance: 5,000. Known for: Works from American artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frank Schoonover, N.C. Wyeth, and Charles Dana Gibson.
South Carolina: Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors (62+) and military; $10 college students; $6 youth (4-17); free for children 3 and under. Annual attendance: 66,000. Known for: South Carolina history experienced through art.
South Dakota: Mammoth Site & Museum in Hot Springs. Admission: $10.49 for those 13-49; $8.29 for those 60+; $7.37 children 4-12 and military; free for children 3 and under. Annual attendance: 100,000. Known for: Largest concentration of mammoth remains in world.
Tennessee: Tennessee State Museum in Nashville. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 115,000. Known for: Artifacts pertaining to frontier years, antebellum South, and Civil War.
Texas: Space Center Houston. Admission: $29.95 adult; $27.95 senior (65+); $24.95 child (4-11); free for children 3 and under. Annual attendance: One million. Known for: Largest collection of moon rocks.
Utah: Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City. Admission: $14.95 adults; $12.95 seniors (65+) and young adults (13-24); $9.95 children (3-12); free for children 2 and under. Annual attendance: 250,000. Known for: Native American art and Utah natural history.
Vermont: Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home in Manchester. Admission: $20 adults; $5 youth; free for children 6 and under. Annual attendance: N/A. Known for: Home of Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert contains artifacts belonging to Robert and his parents.
Virginia: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Admission: Free. Annual attendance: 206,000. Known for: Faberge jeweled objects, Impressionist works, and artmobile traveling museum.
Washington: Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Admission: $28 adults; $25 seniors (65+) and students; $22 military; $19 youth (5-17); free (4 and under). Annual attendance: 743,000. Known for: Founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Houses pop culture artifacts.
West Virginia: Huntington Museum of Art in Huntington. Admission: $5; free on Tuesdays. Annual attendance: 25,000. Known for: Largest art museum in West Virginia; houses Appalachian folk art and plant conservatory.
Wisconsin: Milwaukee Art Museum in Milwaukee. Admission: $19 adults; $17 students and seniors (65+); free for children 12 and under. Annual attendance: 400,000. Known for: American decorative arts, German Expressionist prints, and Haitian art.
Wyoming: Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. Admission: $19 adults; $18 seniors (65+); $16 students (18+); $12 youth (6-17); free for children 5 and under. Annual attendance: 140,000+. Known for: Art and artifacts of American West.
Few institutions stamp the cultural identity of a nation, region, or city like museums.

Whether they are venerable sites such as the Art Institute of Chicago, whimsical venues like the Kazoo Museum in South Carolina, or contemplative places like the Civil Rights Museum in Atlanta, museums have become sources of civic pride.

Museums celebrate humankind’s achievements, acknowledge shameful human episodes like slavery and genocide, and look ahead to the future with exhibits on space exploration.

In an effort to recognize their contribution to their communities, 24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of the best museum in each state.

To select the best museum in each state, 24/7 Wall St. sifted through rankings of these institutions by various sources, considered the top museums from a listing for each state, observed annual attendance figures, and weighed visitor comments. Admission cost is based on general admission and many of these institutions are free. 24/7 Wall St. also considered the unique experience of a particular museum, such as The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, for inclusion on the list.

Free tourist attractions in each state
Alabama: From dawn to dusk every day of the year, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens offers free parking and admission. You’ll have access to 67.5 acres of 30 themed gardens, ranging from the Ireland Iris Garden to the Zen-inspired Japanese Garden, as well as an adventure zone for kids and a conservatory where you can brush up on your horticulture.
Alaska: It’s hard to beat America’s last frontier when it comes to free outdoor activities. Case in point, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve’s borders span 3.3 million acres — that’s not a typo. For an entrance fee of $0, you can trek across seashores and mountain summits, photograph crystalline glaciers, visit a living laboratory, or check out a living biosphere reserve.
Arizona: If you like a little history with your free tourism, visit Mission San Xavier del Bac, an authentic church completed in 1797. The Tucson landmark is still religiously active in 2017, but architecture-wise you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into the 1800s. You can spend a little souvenir money in the museum or stroll along with a free docent tour every weekday and Saturday morning.
Arkansas: The Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Bentonville, Ark., is permanently free and includes works from the colonial era to the present, featuring paintings by Norman Rockwell and Andy Warhol. Not to be outdone, the Moshe Safdie-designed building stunningly blends modern architecture with the beauty of the natural world that surrounds it.
California: If you want to get your Tinseltown fix without indulging in the typical Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Chinese Theater tours, pay your respects to departed legends like Jayne Mansfield, Rudolph Valentino, Cecil B. DeMille, Johnny Ramone and hundreds of others among the immaculate landscaping at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Cemetery access is free, but Cinespia tickets for outdoor movie nights at the cemetery cost around $12 to $16.
Colorado: The U.S. Mint in Denver makes money, but it doesn’t cost money to visit. At one of Colorado’s oldest institutions — founded in 1862 — free tours cover the history of coin craftsmanship and show you and your family the modern minting process firsthand.
Connecticut: In terms of free activities in America, none smells better than the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens. The first municipal rose garden in the U.S. is still going strong, boasting 15,000 rose bushes and 800 varieties of old and new roses. Walk under the garden’s distinctive flower arches to check out peaceful ponds and greenhouses while you’re there.
Delaware: When you’re making a family itinerary of free fun activities, remember this: Kids love zoos. Children under three get to meet animals for free at the Brandywine Zoo, which makes it pretty popular with parents, too. Brandywine is home to a dozen acres’ worth of llamas, pandas, otters, owls, geckos and more.
Florida: The National Park Service is the ultimate purveyor of free tourist attractions that enable you to get some fresh air and exercise. Down in Big Cypress National Preserve, 729,000 acres of rich marine glades host a massive variety of plant communities, campsites and creatures, including the rare Florida panther.
Georgia: Sometimes the best tourist attractions are those that enrich the mind and spirit. Get inspired at the Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site as you tour the Atlanta home where Martin Luther King Jr. was born, then continue walking in his footsteps as you explore some of his favorite places and hear an authentic Dr. King speech at the church where he preached.
Hawaii: Of course Hawaii’s premier, cost-free outdoor attraction is a beach. Located just outside the charming village of Haleiwa Town, Sunset Beach — an ideal spot to surf, swim, or fish — has clear, blue water and clean sands that look like they’ve been pulled straight from a postcard. Hawaii Magazine named Sunset Beach one of the best Hawaiian places to watch the sunset — and clearly, it's one of the best deals on the island.
Idaho: Boise’s Greenbelt is a 25-mile stretch of parks with a scenic corridor that runs across plentiful greenery and waterways. It’s also a wildlife habitat and alternative transportation route — you can bike the beautiful 10-mile trail or engage the kids’ brains with a historical scavenger hunt.
Illinois: Statue Stories Chicago is an app that puts a new spin on the traditional museum or walking tour. Through August 2018, you can install the free app on your phone that brings 30 of Chicago’s most iconic statues — from Abe Lincoln to the bronze lion at the entrance of the Chicago Art Institute — to life via intriguing, humorous and dramatic narration.
Indiana: You can’t get more American than baseball, and you won’t find better games than those played by the Deep River Grinders vintage baseball team in Lake County. From May through October, this nonprofit group dedicated to preserving, promoting and perpetuating the game of baseball puts on free sports shows that authentically adhere to the 37 original rules of 1858 ball.
Iowa: The Pappajohn Sculpture Park combines creative culture with exercise, opening up 4.4 acres of green grass for visitors to explore 28 stunning modern sculptures. Photography and picnicking are encouraged, so use all that money you’re saving on admission to pack a nice basket lunch.
Kansas: Enrich your road trip by taking in one of the 12 identical Madonna of the Trail statues that span across Route 66 from Ohio to New Mexico. Built by the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in the 1920s, the attraction celebrates the strength of pioneering women of America.
Kentucky: The words “free” and “bourbon” don’t often go together, but the Bluegrass State is happy to oblige. Start your journey by requesting a free Kentucky Bourbon Trail Passport online from the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and you’re off to the races. Although most distilleries along the trail do charge a nominal admission fee for tours, all of them offer free sample tastings.
Louisiana: The Bayou Rum Distillery has a lot of history. The facility distills rum in traditional copper pots using unrefined Louisiana cane sugar and molasses, and you can see it all happen every Tuesday through Saturday free of charge. Bonus: You’ll get free samples of silver and spiced rum.
Maine: Free skiing isn’t easy to come by, but if you’ve got the gear, the Fort Kent Outdoor Center has the goods. This 19.5-mile, groomed, snow trail network whisks you through beginner and advanced loops among striking conifers and majestic views. Some of the loops, like the Can-Am, are even lit for night skiing.
Maryland: Equal parts creepy, educational and free, the Edgar Alan Poe Collection at the Enoch Pratt Free Library is basically the posthumous home of America’s darkest literary giant. Here, you can browse everything from letters and clippings written in Poe’s own hand to a lock of hair taken from his head the day after his death in 1849. Everything is spooky but the price.
Massachusetts: America isn’t short on free museums, but there aren’t too many that float on the water. This one, however, does just that — Old Ironsides at the USS Constitution Museum houses a collection of arms from the 18th and 19th centuries, 200 years’ worth of artwork, tools of the trade and even the crew's personal possessions. The museum operates on the basis of suggested donations, which can be as small or as large as you'd like.
Michigan: If you're interested in visiting odd attractions, it doesn’t get much quirkier than Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills. The whimsical destination is packed full of unusual games, mechanical oddities, animatronics, machines and collectibles — so many that it's impossible to see everything in one trip. Admission is free, and you can spend the day spending just quarters.
Minnesota: Forget Yelp reviews — the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow immortalized Minnehaha Falls in his 1853 poem “Song of Hiawatha.” And although the attraction’s trademark, 53-foot falls are certainly poetry in motion, don’t forget to check out the off-leash dog park, gorgeous river trails and Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, a 50-mile outdoor recreation loop in the Minneapolis area.
Mississippi: What looks like a modest Tupelo home on the outside is actually packed with cultural history — it’s the birthplace of Elvis, and his dad built it. You can also see a memorial chapel, a statue of Elvis with his first guitar, a fountain, park, story wall, memorabilia collection and more. The address is pretty easy to remember — this all-American attraction is located at 306 Elvis Presley Drive.
Missouri: A Midwestern town known for its spectacular live shows, the city of Branson spent $7.5 million on the Branson Landing Light Show, a dazzling water attraction. Luckily, you don’t have to pay a dime to check out this mind-blowing spectacle of 120-foot geysers, fire, light and synchronized music — it runs every day of the week and features a variety of themes for songs like “Kung Fu Fighting,” “Hoe Down” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Montana: Montana is famed for its natural beauty, and if you want to get a taste of it all encapsulated in one 40-acre walking trail, Drinking Horse is your best bet. The eight-loop trail spans from Bridger Creek to the summit of Drinking Horse Mountain, gradually reaching a 700-foot elevation as you traverse areas with willows, cottonwoods, wildflowers and evergreens. Admission is free, but the view is priceless.
Nebraska: Mammals from the Miocene Epoch — actually, their five- to 23-million-year-old fossils — pepper the region in Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, earning it the title of “The Great Bonebed of Agate.” Two grassy hiking trails and an artist-in-residence exhibit are on offer here, but don’t leave without visiting the full 3-D reconstructions of those massive, ancient mammals at the visitor center’s diorama.
Nevada: Vegas might be where some people go to lose money, but not if you know where to find deals. Starting at 11 a.m. daily, the Carnival Midway at Circus Circus in Las Vegas showcases an amazing — and amazingly free — live performance that dazzles the eyes and imagination with trapeze artists, strongmen, jugglers, acrobats, cyclists and more.
New Hampshire: Anheuser-Busch’s Merrimack Brewery sits in the serene New England countryside, but the real tourist attraction is the beer. See how beer is made by checking out Busch’s seven-step brewing process, then wrap up your free tour by meeting the Budweiser Clydesdales in person and enjoying a bit of complimentary beer.
New Jersey: Zoos are better when they have a heart of gold. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has responded to nearly 5,000 rescue calls for dolphins, whales, seals and turtles that have washed ashore along the state's coastline. During a free tour of the facility’s creature-inhabited ICU, pool house and 1,000-gallon observation tank, you’ll become friends with MMSC’s rescued critters, too. Although donations aren’t required, you’ll probably want to give after one look into those seals’ eyes.
New Mexico: Between 400 and 700 years ago, Native Americans and Spanish settlers carved intricate symbols into the massive volcanic rocks in Albuquerque. Those carvings exist today, and the Petroglyph National Monument invites you to decipher them. Before you do, clear your head with a variety of walking trails at the base of Mesa Point.
New York: New York City has no shortage of iconic tourist attractions, and the Staten Island Ferry is no exception. Every year, 22 million people take this five-mile, 25-minute boat ride. Some people ride just to commute to their Manhattan job and back, but others simply enjoy the sweeping view of New York Harbor, including beautiful sightings of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Not only is the trip free, so is the onboard internet access.
North Carolina: Six themed collections at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Botanical Gardens run the gamut of fantastic flora. At the Carnivorous Garden, misty tropical plants, orchids and Sarracenia hybrids enshroud full-size dinosaur fossils. The Susie Harwood Garden, in contrast, offers quaint wooden bridges, the meadow-esque Mellichamp Terrace and Asian-inspired landscaping.
North Dakota: No free road trip across America is complete without honoring the country’s true roots. The Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site offers the opportunity to learn about the lives of the Northern Plains Tribes, who hail from the Missouri River and its tributaries. When you visit, you’ll find a balance of nature and education, including archeological events for kids and the Robinson Collection of authentic Native American objects.
Ohio: Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincy’s premiere art museum, is just too good to miss. With more than 67,000 pieces of art in the permanent collection alone, you’ll have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to absorb works by Franz Kline, John Trumbull, Hiroshi Sugimoto and hundreds more. Children under five are always free, and so is everyone else on Saturdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oklahoma: More than 400 miles of the epic Route 66 shoot through Oklahoma, encompassing roadside diners, vintage neon signs, retro car shows and even the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton. Nearly 50 attractions along the way vary in price from free to pretty affordable, but the classic ride itself doesn’t cost a thing except gas.
Oregon: Before hipsters and craft beer became the state's major trend, Oregon was defined by the natural majesty of huge trees and ocean mists. At Forest Park, which dubs itself “America’s premier urban forest,” you can get a 5,157-acre slice of that majesty, including 80 miles of soft-surface trails, mountain views and guided hikes, all within the city limits of Portland.
Pennsylvania: Even in 2017, some of the most significant relics of American history are still free. At the Liberty Bell Center, located at the intersection of Philadelphia’s 6th and Market streets, you’ll get the world’s closest view of the Liberty Bell, complete with Independence Hall in the background. Before you observe the relic, check out a 10-minute presentation about the bell to get hyped on history.
Rhode Island: So kids can exercise while they learn, Providence Children’s Museum focuses on playful, interactive exhibits like the swirling Water Ways, an outdoor native plant garden, a maze-like climbing puzzle and the underground tunnels of Underland. Snag free tickets during promotions like MetLife Family Friday or get in free if you’re the family of an Electronic Benefits Transfer cardholder or active-duty military personnel.
South Carolina: Sheldon Church Ruins might be quaint compared to more flashy tourist traps, but this Beaufort County attraction is unforgettable. Constructed in the mid-1700s, these haunting ruins were an attempt to mimic the style of a Greek temple — right in the mossy woods of South Carolina. Bring your camera as you explore the dilapidated portico columns and Palladian windows before studying the historical names written on Old Sheldon’s marble sarcophagi.
South Dakota: Mount Rushmore is one of the most quintessential tourist attractions in the country — and it’s free. You know that you’ll be seeing the huge, carved faces of past presidents Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln, but throughout the year, activities ranging from Lakota dance celebrations to plays at the amphitheater are free, too. Admission, not parking, is free.
Tennessee: The Tennessee State Museum’s array of permanent exhibits and traveling installations focuses squarely on frontier history, with hundreds of pieces exploring everything from the first Tennesseans to the Age of Jackson to the Antebellum era. Take in this slice of the South for free — admission includes access to the Military Museum branch — and you can pop on over to the State Capitol for a guided tour, too.
Texas: You might have heard the expression, "dance like no one’s watching," but if you’re at the oldest dance hall in Texas, you can very often dance like no one’s paying. At Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, weekend shows and drinks come at a cost, but weekday shows are free. So dance your heart out like it’s 1878, the year Gruene Hall was built.
Utah: Utah’s Olympic Winter Games hosting gig ended in 2002, but it left behind 400 acres of awesome free outdoor activities just outside of Salt Lake City. Day passes for some areas and activities range from about $12 to $75, but the Alf Engen Ski Museum, 2002 Winter Olympic Games Museum, Discovery Zone, hiking trails and Mountain Challenge are all free of charge.
Vermont: The Museum of the Creative Process calls itself “a center of creative discovery, innovative research and intellectual retreat.” This haven for creatives not only houses artistic and scientific exhibits, it features an emotional education program based on 30 years of clinical research. Open your mind to sculpture, art and a deeper emotional understanding — all for free.
Virginia: James and Sallie Dooley left 100 acres of gardens, mansions, goats and sea otters in the Maymont estate as a gift to all Virginians, and now that gift is yours, too. Admission to the grounds and gardens is free, and the wildlife exhibits and mansion tours operate on suggested donations.
Washington: Seattle might be the home of grunge, but Kubota Garden is anything but grungy. Landscaped by Fujitaro Kubota, these 20 peaceful acres combine Northwest flora with traditional Japanese garden designs. Beautiful bridges and paths gently guide you through rock outcroppings, streams, ponds and waterfalls, where you can meditate on all the money you’re not spending.
West Virginia: Sure, you can purchase Blenko Glass Company’s gorgeously delicate, handcrafted creations online or at the brick-and-mortar store, but it might be the creation process that leaves the biggest impression. Established in 1893, Blenko still employs many traditional glass-making techniques you can see in action for free — glass-blowing demonstrations are the highlight — and you’ll see the whole process as you venture through a fully functioning, glass-making production facility.
Wisconsin: In Pleasant Prairie, Wis., free candy makes your trip even more pleasant. Every day, the Jelly Belly Visitor Center and the Jelly Belly Express Train Tour whisk visitors through a free, 25-minute ride that explores production process of treats like candy corn, gummies, and, of course, jelly beans. The tour includes free samples and — seriously — a chorus line of giant dancing jelly beans. Saving money is sweet, but jelly beans, especially dancing ones, are even sweeter.
Wyoming: Think of Wyoming and you probably envision stunning, otherworldly rocks that are the color of a summer sunset. That’s what Castle Gardens is all about, with its hundreds of prehistoric carvings — petroglyphs dated between A.D. 1000 and A.D. 1250 — that grace the sides of massive sandstone spires. As you walk the free trail, maybe you’ll be the first to figure out exactly what the ancient Athapaskan Native Americans were trying to tell people through their art.
