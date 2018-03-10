Seven law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, in Florence County, South Carolina, authorities said Wednesday night.

Local media reports said the shooting may have escalated from a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Officers responded to an active shooting in Vintage Place, an upscale residential subdivision, Florence County Emergency Management tweeted.

A suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the dead officer was a member of the city police department. Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted.

At 8:03 p.m. Eastern, President Donald Trump also extended "thoughts and prayers" via Twitter and added, "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

John Wukela, a spokesman for the city of Florence, says city police, working with the sheriff’s office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire. He did not have specific information on the numbers of officers involved but said some were seriously wounded.

Florence, a city in South Carolina’s northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he was "heartbroken" over the shooting and added, "God bless those who choose to protect us and their families. We are keeping them in our prayers."

