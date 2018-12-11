They were built for mainly practical purposes, but now they’re built more for looks: a picturesque setting for family photos, a romantic spot to propose, a beautiful display of craftsmanship in a concrete-and-steel world.

They’re Wisconsin’s covered bridges, and they're worth visiting as much for their photogenic qualities as their history.

The first covered bridge in the U.S. was built in Philadelphia in 1805, according to the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges. Some sources say covered bridges were constructed to provide shelter during bad weather or to make it easier for skittish horses to cross water. But the society notes the real reason was to protect the bridge’s wooden structure from weather – dry wood lasts longer than wet, decaying wood.

Concrete and steel last longer than both, of course, so covered bridges are more a novelty than a necessity these days. Their appeal now is that there are so few of them. Stumbling on one while driving, walking or riding a bike is a welcome break from the monotony of green highway signs and utilitarian modern bridges.

There are a few dozen re-created covered bridges (and one historic one) around Wisconsin these days – here are eight worth seeing.

Last Covered Bridge, Cedarburg

This lattice-truss structure is the last remaining historic covered bridge from Wisconsin's original bunch. The 120-foot bridge was constructed across Cedar Creek in 1876 using timber from the Baraboo area. It was retired in 1962 and moved 50 yards east to where it stands today, open to pedestrian traffic only in Covered Bridge County Park.

Find it: The park is at the junction of Covered Bridge Road and Cedar Creek Road, north of Highway 60, about 3 miles north of downtown Cedarburg.

Smith Rapids Covered Bridge, Fifield

The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge was built in 1991 across the south fork of the Flambeau River in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Chelsey Lewis / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This covered bridge, built in 1991, is nestled on Rustic Road 105 (Forest Road 148) in the tall-tree beauty of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Price County. It crosses the south fork of the Flambeau River, a popular canoe and kayak spot in the spring and early summer.

Find it: On Forest Road 148 (Smith Rapids Road, Rustic Road 105) north of Highway 70, about 17 miles east of Park Falls.

Springwater Covered Bridge, Saxeville

In 1989 the town of Saxeville in Waushara County wanted to build a modern bridge across the Pine River south of Waupaca. But locals wanted something more picturesque and raised money and volunteered their time to build a scenic, one-lane wooden structure in 1997. If it looks like the Smith Rapids bridge, that’s no coincidence – the town visited that bridge for inspiration and built theirs in the same style, a design patented by Ithiel Towne in 1820.

Find it: On Covered Bridge Road between County Highway A and Portage Road, about 6 miles east of Wild Rose. Search Google Maps for Volunteer Fire Department Park and Covered Bridge in Wild Rose.

Bridge 18, Kickapoo Valley Reserve

The Old Highway 131 Trail crosses the Kickapoo River via Bridge 18 in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

Chelsey Lewis/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In Wisconsin’s hilly Driftless Region, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve protects 8,600 acres of that unique topography, including part of the winding Kickapoo River. Near the reserve’s visitor center north of La Farge, the Old Highway 131 Trail crosses that river via a lovely lattice bridge. The paved, multi-use trail is open to hiking year-round.

Find it: On maps of the reserve, the covered bridge is labeled as Bridge 18. From the visitor center at S3661 Highway 131, La Farge, follow the Old Harris Road Trail west to the Old Highway 131 trail. Turn south to find Bridge 18 over the Kickapoo River. Note that the trails around the visitor center are not paved. Day use permits to hike in the reserve are $5 per person and are available at the visitor center.

Glacial River Trail Red Covered Bridge, Fort Atkinson

This red covered bridge is part of the Glacial River Trail, a 39-mile on- and off-road bike trail between Watertown and Janesville (it connects with the Glacial Drumlin State Trail north of Jefferson).

South of Fort Atkinson, the off-road paved trail follows an old railroad bed along Highway 26. The bridge is a nod to that past and was designed to look like a train caboose, complete with a cupola on top; some of the hardware used to build it came from the old railroad. It was built in 2000, and the wood came from a local barn that was built in 1906.

Find it: The bridge is south of Fort Atkinson on the west side of Highway 26, north of County Line Road. Find parking for the trail at County Line Road and Old Highway 26. From there, it’s a half-mile walk or ride north to the bridge.

Clarence Covered Bridge, Brodhead

Here’s another covered bridge on a rail-trail, this one the 24-mile Sugar River State Trail between New Glarus and Brodhead. The crushed-stone trail crosses the Sugar River and its tributaries via a handful of trestle bridges and this replica covered bridge, built in 1984 over Norwegian Creek. The original bridge crossed the Sugar River south of Brodhead on what is now Highway 11. Brodhead celebrates the bridge during the Covered Bridge Days festival every August.

Find it: Northwest of Golf Course Road, about 2 miles north of Brodhead. The bridge is marked on the DNR’s map of the trail: dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/sugarriver. Cyclists age 16 and older need a state trail pass to ride the trail ($5/day, $25/year).

Elroy Pedestrian Covered Bridge, Elroy

Wisconsin has a thing for covered bridges on bike trails. This open-lattice truss bridge built in Elroy in 1998 is on the 12.5-mile Omaha Trail and is close to two other bike trails: the Elroy-Sparta State Trail – the country’s first rail-trail, which passes through three historic railroad tunnels – and the 400 State Trail. (Note that all trails experienced damage from floods this summer; check trail conditions before you head out.)

Find it: East of Highway 80, near the intersection of North St. and 2nd Main St. as the trail crosses the Baraboo River. Cyclists age 18 and older need a Juneau County trails pass ($2/day, $10/year); they’re available at the Elroy Commons Trail Shop, 303 Railroad St., which also has parking and information on the area’s trails.

Horton Bridge, Amnicon Falls State Park, South Range

A footbridge crosses the river between Upper and Lower Amnicon Falls at Amnicon Falls State Park near South Range.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This footbridge crosses the Amnicon River between Upper and Lower Amnicon Falls, a scenic cascade that plunges then slides over craggy black basalt rock. The Horton bridge was originally not covered and was on a highway over the river near the park. It was moved to the park in 1930 and a roof was added in 1939; the roof has been replaced twice since and continues to serve as a favorite spot for photos in the park.

Find it: In Amnicon Falls State Park, 4279 South County Highway U, South Range, about 15 miles southeast of Superior.

