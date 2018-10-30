LOS ANGELES – At $999, Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, out next week, is the most expensive iPad tablet ever.

That's double the price of the first iPad, introduced in 2010, which had an opening price of $499. Sure, there's the 11-inch version starting at $799, but at Talking Tech we are taking the perspective of go big or go home.

Consumers eager to snap up the new iPad with the 12.9-inch screen, edge-to-edge display that resembles current, premium iPhones and FaceID to unlock the device will pay a lot more than just one grand if they plan on souping it up. For that, we get almost $3,000 – once we add in taxes, fees, accessories and two-year support from Apple Care.

New top of the line iPad Pro

Apple

This compares to $899 for the starting price of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6, with 11.5-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If you add in $99 for pen and $129 for cover, that totals $1,127. Or compare it to $799 for Google's soon-to-launch PixelSlate, with a 12.3-inch screen, 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, similar to the iPad Pro specs. Add $199 for keyboard and $99 for pen for a total of $1,097.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Even the new MacBook Air, which starts at $1,199, would be slightly less than the new iPad Pro, with more functionality, if souped up, coming in at $2,631.91, with a 1.5 terabyte solid state hard drive, 8 GB of RAM, Apple Care and tax.

While the top-of-the-line iPad Pro starts at $999 for 64 GB of storage, it's $1,149 if you add in cellular connectivity. Add different storage combinations and watch the price creep up: $1,149 (or $1,299 with cellular) for 256 GB storage, $1,349 (or $1,499) for 512 GB and $1,749 (or $1,899) for the new 1 terabyte offering.

Then, start adding the accessories.

—The Pencil, for drawing on the iPad, $129.

—Keyboard, for typing on the iPad like a computer, $199.

—Case: $99

—USB-C SD card reader, for photographers to import their photos. $39

—USB-C to USB dongle. The new iPad switches from the Lightning port, which iPhone users turn to for iPhone charges, to USB-C. So if you want to, say, charge your iPhone in an iPad that's connected to power, you'll need the $19 dongle.

This all comes to $2,384. Add AppleCare, tax and fees (from where we are in Los Angeles), you're looking at a final tally of $2,756.74.

What a souped up Apple iPad Pro will cost you

Screen grab

While the new iPad Pro is touted as a laptop replacement for creative pros, it still hobbles the users. Unlike, say, a MacBook Pro laptop that also has a USB-C slot for charging the computer and plugging in an external hard drive – essential for filmmakers, photographers and the like, you cannot plug a drive into the USB-C slot, Apple says.

Readers, what do you think? Would you pay nearly $3,000 for the new, top-of-the-line iPad Pro, which goes on sale Nov. 7? Let's talk about it on Twitter, where I'm @jeffersongraham

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com