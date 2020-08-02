LOS ANGELES — Authorities in Los Angeles say actor and comedian Orson Bean was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles.

He was 91.

He was known for his appearances on TV game shows and for playing a crotchety merchant on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," among scores of other film, television and theater credits.

Police say he was walking in the Venice neighborhood when he was clipped by one vehicle and fell. A second driver then struck him in what police say was a fatal collision.

He's survived by wife Alley Mills and four children. He was also the father-in-law of late conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart.

