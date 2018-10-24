Air Canada unveils new paint scheme for its planes

Air Canada is expanding its footprint in North Carolina, adding a new nonstop route to Raleigh/Durham (RDU) from its Montreal hub.

The Montreal-RDU flights will begin June 3, with the company’s Air Canada Express affiliates offering one daily round-trip flight on 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-100/200 regional jets.

Air Canada will be the only airline flying nonstop between the cities. The carrier already flies to RDU from its hub at Toronto Pearson.

Beyond the new route, Air Canada also plans to boost its capacity on its existing routes from Toronto to both RDU and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Starting May 1, the company will begin flying 76-seat Embraer E175 jets. That will be an upgrade from the current 50-seat Bombardier CRJ100/200 jets it uses on the route, not only in terms of capacity but also in terms of service. The E175s feature business-class seats whereas the CRJs do not.

"Air Canada is pleased to expand its services to North Carolina with a new route from Montreal and larger aircraft operating out of Toronto,” Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s Vice President of Network Planning, says in a statement.

“Customers travelling between Toronto and Raleigh and Charlotte will now have the option of business class, offering an upgraded flying experience,” Galardo adds. “While always a popular leisure destination, North Carolina is also experiencing strong economic growth and Air Canada is making it more convenient and comfortable for customers to travel between Canada and the state.”

