WASHINGTON – The Air Force cashiered a rising star and grandson of a legendary World War II pilot for sexually suggestive comments he made in public, according to a recently released report.

Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV, namesake of the pilot who dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, was fired as deputy commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command this fall. Tibbets had been scheduled for promotion to major general. Instead the Air Force Inspector General’s findings forced his early retirement, scheduled for Dec. 1, for “conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.”

The inspector general also found that Tibbets had failed to report suicide attempts by airmen in his command and improperly used vehicles for rides to the airport.

Tibbets’ dismissal is the latest in a series of actions taken against senior officers as the military responds to sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement. Earlier this year, the Marine Corps fired a general for making light of sexual harassment claims by two civilian women. Last month, the Marines forced the retirement of the officer accused of harassment.

Tibbets, through Air Force spokesmen, declined to comment for this story. Tibbets has been assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. Like his grandfather, Tibbets is a decorated bomber pilot. Tibbets has flown the B-1 and B-2 stealth bombers. He flew combat missions in the Middle East, Afghanistan and the Balkans.

While on the ground, however, investigators found his conduct unbecoming.

Tibbets, investigators found, had publicly humiliated an enlisted woman with whom he had regular contact. Investigators found Tibbets and the woman had a "relationship that was beyond what was customary for a 1-star General and a 1-stripe Airman."

The woman mentioned that Tibbets "sometimes put his arm around her and state(d) that he loved her." She added that she came to resent his attention.

The woman, whose name is redacted in the report, recalled that Tibbets asked her repeatedly why she had been demoted. She told him in confidence that she had lost rank because of an affair with a married man, a violation of military law.

At a farewell party for Tibbets at Royal Oaks Golf Course at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, Tibbets, who had been drinking, told others that the woman was “such a beautiful young lady,” adding, “If only she didn’t sleep with married men.”

The woman told investigators she believed that Tibbets had not treated her with dignity and respect.

"I felt like all the other comments that he had made about me being a good airman and everything were just irrelevant because I felt like that comment that he made was how he truly felt," she told investigators.

Investigators also remarked that the woman was "calm, confident" in recalling his comments, while Tibbets appeared "nervous, more agitated, his complexion became flushed, and he couldn't speak without a water."

In a separate incident, an Air Force captain and technical sergeant told investigators that Tibbets, in uniform and drinking at a Kansas City Chiefs football game on Nov. 6, 2016, had made a coarse reference to a woman's breasts and commented on how “beautiful” and “hot” she looked. Tibbets and other airmen from Whiteman Air Force Base had attended the game as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service."

One airman, whose name was redacted, told investigators that Tibbets was joking with others and was "not a huge football fan, so he doesn't watch the games really and then out of the blue, he basically started talking about (the woman whose name is redacted) and this other lady and how attractive they were."

The airmen felt they had to steer Tibbets clear of trouble. One of them noted that Tibbets had had two or three drinks, Bloody Marys or beer.

"On a professional level, it made me leery, I guess, in a sense that, 'Okay, if he starts getting, you know, couple drinks in him, what's he going to say?'"

Tibbets recalled having one or two drinks and talking to a woman. He may have said she was attractive, beautiful or hot, Tibbets told investigators. But he did not recall making a vulgar comment about her body, saying those aren't words he uses.

The inspector general found it likely that Tibbets had used "inappropriate and unacceptable comments" about the women and had "made a comment about breasts." The report substantiated that Tibbets had exhibited "conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman."

The report also found that Tibbets had failed to report to Air Force officials, as required by regulation, four suicide attempts that had occurred by airmen under his command in 2017 at Whiteman Air Force Base. An Air Force official told investigators that Tibbets had pressured an official, whose name is redacted, not to report suicide attempts because in Tibbets' opinion the attempts would not have succeeded.

One of the cases involved an airman who had been admitted to the hospital multiple times for taking pills and alcohol. Tibbets did not want the airman's attempt on Jan. 17, 2017, to be classified as a suicide attempt, challenging a medical diagnosis, according to the report. It was not reported as a suicide attempt.

"And we note (airman's name redacted) committed suicide on 26 Jun 2017," the inspector general's report found.

In the end, the investigating officer found Tibbets "derelict in the performance of his duties when he failed to report attempted suicides of Whiteman AFB personnel."

Finally, the inspector general found that Tibbets misused government transportation by taking unauthorized trips to Kansas City International Airport at least 27 times.

