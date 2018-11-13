We're editors Brett Molina and Mabinty Quarshie, here to bring you the news everyone's talking about today. But first, it's World Kindness Day and we couldn't pass up this opportunity to highlight how handmade blankets bring comforts to kids in the hospital.

For Amazon, it's HQ2 times two

Long Island City, N.Y. and National Landing, Va., are getting a new neighbor. Tech giant Amazon said it will build two new headquarters at the locations, promising to deliver 25,000 jobs and $2.5 billion in investment to each spot. Meanwhile, other cities are wondering what might have been, with critics suggesting Amazon's courtship of American cities (and Toronto) wasn't just a sham. Other highlights of Amazon's reveal:

Trump is still fighting political flaps that arose during his weekend in France

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Secret Service nixed a visit to a cemetery in the rain because the motorcade would have shut down Paris. A refresher: Trump traveled to Paris for a series of events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Things got dicey for Trump, who took heat back home after the White House announced it had canceled a trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial. Not everyone is buying the president’s reason for canceling. Tommy Vietor, a spokesman for the National Security Council for former President Barack Obama, called Trump's second-guessing of the Secret Service "a lie."

We finally know when Game of Thrones comes back

Winter is coming – in April. HBO announced Tuesday that the eighth and final season of its fantasy juggernaut "Game of Thrones" will premiere in April 2019. The network didn't reveal any hints about what will happen in the final season, but it did release an emotional retrospective video featuring some of the show's most memorable characters and deaths. It’s been a long time coming.

More headaches for the Trump administration

CNN filed Tuesday a lawsuit against the Trump administration in federal court, demanding that the White House return correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials. How did we get to this point? The administration pulled Acosta's credentials last week after a heated exchange with President Trump during a White House news conference. The network said it was seeking "an immediate restraining order" forcing the White House to return Acosta's White House press credentials. Trump and White House officials have repeatedly clashed with Acosta. Here's a brief history of other times the reporter and the White House have butted heads.

Another blood pressure drug is getting recalled

For the third time this year, a blood pressure medication faces recall over worries it might cause cancer. Drug maker Sandoz Inc. is voluntarily recalling losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide tablets because of an impurity that could cause cancer. Patients on the medication should talk with doctors before choosing to stop taking the drug. Earlier this year, blood pressure drugs irbesartan and valsartan were recalled for similar issues.

Here’s what else is happening in the news:

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com