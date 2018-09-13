When Apple users download iOS 12 on Monday, they will see a host of new features and performance improvements. Among the more unheralded new features: more third-party apps for CarPlay, including the option to get GPS directions from Google Maps and Waze.

First announced in 2014, CarPlay is Apple's solution to automakers' generally poor dashboard navigation software. By plugging in your iPhone to a compatible car's USB port, users can mimic Apple's iPhone interface on their car's dashboard, providing safer and easier access to music, navigation and messaging apps while driving, as opposed to simply using a phone on a car mount.

Apple has over 20 apps for CarPlay, including Spotify, WhatsApp and MLB At Bat in addition to its own Apple Music, Maps and Podcasts apps. The company has also seen increasing support from automakers in recent years, with support now across 400 models, according to Apple's website.

Some major manufacturers have also begun including the option for CarPlay as a standard feature in their 2018 and 2019 vehicles. This includes Toyota who, after holding out, has added the software as a standard feature on its 2019 Camry, Sienna, Avalon, Corolla Hatchback, RAV4 and C-HR cars.

Prior to iOS 12, users were stuck using Apple Maps if they wanted to use CarPlay for navigation. That will change, however, once the new update arrives, with Apple highlighting Google Maps and Waze as two apps that will be arriving at some point during its recent WWDC developer event in June.

It is unclear when exactly the apps themselves will be updated to support CarPlay. (Both apps currently work with Google's Android rival to CarPlay, Android Auto.) Google and Waze, which is owned by Google, did not respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

But with iOS 12 set to hit iPhones on Monday, the wait is almost over.

