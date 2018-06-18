As oil goes, so goes jet fuel. And prices for both have been rising. You’ve probably seen the details, airlines saying the price of fuel for planes has steadily risen by 50 percent over the past year or so.

The reason it’s being talked about more now is, airlines are saying, yes, passengers will pay more. But while there will be some pain, it won’t be terrible for most of us. Fare price hikes won’t affect many flights until the fall, and for most domestic routes will range from about $5 to $10 each way (less for shorter flights, more for longer routes).

Fares to Europe

We are seeing some increases on fall fares to Europe. Last year, I wrote about great deals to Europe in autumn, and many of this year’s fall fares are a little higher, but not by much. All prices are round-trip and were found on farecompare.com.

• Boston-Paris: Last year, $332. This fall, $348.

• Chicago-Reykjavik: Last year, $329. This fall, $332.

• Hartford-Dublin: Last year, $453. This fall, $486.

• Los Angeles-Stockholm: Last year, $397. This fall, $492.

• San Francisco-London: Last year, $470. This fall, $562.

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe

In general, the longer the trip the more the fare jumps. But these are still good deals. We’ve even seen lower prices on some routes for fall:

• New York-Paris: Last year, $397. This year, $342.

There are lots of ways to find deals, but as always, flexibility is key.

Avoid peak season travel: Don’t fly in summer and don’t fly within the U.S. during popular travel holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Fall is usually a great time to fly but you can make it greater.

Fly when no one wants to: No one wants to catch a flight at 5 a.m. and the airlines know this, which is why flights at dawn are usually a deal. Same for overnight or red-eye travel. Same for weekdays instead of Friday or Sunday travel.

And always compare airfares across several sites because you never know which carrier will have the best deal and not all booking sites include all airlines.

The most affordable summer vacations for 2018

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

