Brad Smith CEO of Aspire Health, at his office on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Smith landed $32 million in venture capital from GV, the investment arm of Google. It was the first time GV invested in the Nashville company.

Mark Zaleski/For the Tennessean

NASHVILLE – Aspire Health, a health care company that offers in-home treatment in 25 states, was hacked earlier this month and lost some patient information to an unknown cyberattacker.

The hack, disclosed for the first time in federal court records filed Tuesday, occurred after a phishing attack gained access to Aspire’s internal email system Sept. 3. The hacker then forwarded 124 emails to an external email account, including emails that contained “confidential and proprietary information and files” and “protected health information,” according to the court records.

No other information about the contents of the hacked emails have been made public, so it is unclear how many patients have been exposed and what kind of information was leaked. Aspire has issued a statement saying it has already alerted a "small handful" of patients who "may have been impacted" by the email breach.

Other patients who are concerned about the breach have been asked to contact the company's 24-hour help number at 615-346-8468.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Still haven't frozen your credit since the huge hack? Here's how.

More: Scammers threaten to expose your porn habits

More: Your life is on your smartphone. These 8 steps can keep cyberthieves out

Cory Brown, a chief compliance officer for Apsire, said that the company immediately locked the compromised email account after discovering the phishing attack.

Brown added it is unknown if the stolen emails were actually opened by the hacker.

"Aspire takes the security of its data and the personal information of its patients very seriously," Brown said. "Aspire is now working through the legal process to determine if any Aspire information was ultimately accessed by a third-party."

Aspire Health offers house-call physicians offering palliative care for advanced cancer and other serious illnesses.

Aspire trying to ID the hacker

In the court records filed Tuesday, Aspire said it has tried to identify the hacker but so far has been unable to do so. The phishing attack originated from a website with an IP address in Eastern Europe for which Google is the registrar.

Since the phishing attack was discovered, Google has flagged the Eastern European website as “deceptive.” Anyone who now visits the site is met with a bright red warning sign saying they may be tricked until revealing personal information.

A screenshot of a Google warning that appears if you attempt to visit the website connected to a phishing attack on Aspire Health. The company disclosed Tuesday that it was hacked earlier this month.

Kelman, Brett M, Google screenshot

The hacking attack was revealed Tuesday as Aspire filed a federal court motion seeking to subpoena Google for more information on the unknown hacker. Aspire attorney James Haltom said in the court motion that Google’s internal records should be able to identify the culprit – currently known only as John Doe 1.

Haltom wrote in court records that Aspire requested the information from Google “informally,” but Google said Aspire would need to get a subpoena.

“The proposed subpoena to Google should provide information showing who has accessed and/or maintains the phishing website and the subscriber of the e-mail account that John Doe 1 used in the phishing attack,” Haltom wrote. “This information will likely allow Aspire to uncover and locate John Doe 1.”

A phishing attack, one of the most basic forms of corporate hacking, involves fraudulent email that uses false pretenses in an effort to obtain private information, including computer passwords.

Follow Brett Kelman on Twitter at @brettkelman.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com