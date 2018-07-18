Air Force veteran Juan Baret has loved baseball ever since he was a nine-year-old Bronx kid anxiously waiting at the gate of Yankee Stadium, hoping to get in. Years of chronic pain have left him unable to play, but he’s found a way to stay in the game — as a maker of custom wooden bats.

In February 2013, Baret created his first product in the garage of his Woodbridge, Virginia, home. It was a Little League bat fit for a small child. He remembers his kids grabbing the bat and celebrating the accomplishment.

“Even though I was still in pain, it made me feel confident that this is probably something I should pursue,” Baret says.

Throughout his life, love of baseball has been a constant. And it might have been God that led him to the sport, Baret says.

Now 39, Baret landed in the South Bronx in 1988 after migrating from the Dominican Republic. On spring afternoons, after school let out, Baret walked “by faith” to the Yankee Stadium. He had no money for game tickets, but he always felt strongly that he’d get in.

Consistently, strangers began approaching him with free tickets, not knowing he came from a low-income household. “Hey, here’s a free ticket, kid. You can go to the game,” they told him.

“Pretty much, it happened every time I would go down there. I wouldn’t even ask people,” he says.

Baret eventually picked up the bat himself.

His father was a volunteer coach and umpire for the Alfonso Little League team in Manhattan. They spent every day in the summer of 1990 playing baseball from sunup to sundown, practicing the fundamentals.

Juan Baret, 39, poses for a portrait in his Woodbridge, Virginia, home on July 17, 2018. Baret is a disabled Air Force veteran who founded a baseball bat making business after his injuries took him out of the game. Baret Bats, established in 2013, provides custom handcrafted baseball bats and products to customers across the county. Baret supports a family of five while working a full-time job. His bat making business is his side hustle and is ran out of his garage, where he creates each bat himself.

The next summer, Baret was ready to play. Baseball followed him through childhood, school, and a military career. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1999 but left in 2007 due to spinal disc herniation, which caused pain in his hips, knees and back. He was three days shy of serving nine years.

That same year, he stopped playing. It would be half a decade before he picked up a bat again and he didn't last long. In 2012, back pain forced him to leave his team in the middle of the season. But this time he walked away with inspiration.

“One positive thing out of playing baseball that year was that I was using wood bats,” Baret says. He recalls a day in his last season when his bat broke after a hit. He took it home, put it back together with glue, then used it in his final game.

He got in two good hits — and that’s when the idea for a business clicked. By early 2013, Baret Bats was up and running.

Baret makes each customized wood bat in his garage using a wood lathe, a machine that rotates small wooden cylinders against carving tools. Once a customer selects a bat type, Baret shapes the raw wood to the desired weight and size and finishes the bat with a custom paint job, personalized decal letters, and a clear coat.

A wood bat made by hand, the old-fashioned way, ties the owner to the same type of equipment that Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and other legendary players used, Baret says.

“I’m actually giving them an opportunity to connect with the game, you know, using the same bat players from yesteryear used,” Baret says.

As the brand expands, Baret hopes to purchase an automatic bat-making machine. Right now, among other challenges of owning a start-up business, he lacks the space. And though he is able to control the quality and the process himself, he also loses time.

“My output is not as much as it could be if I had a team of other people helping,” Baret says.

On average, he is able to make two to three bats a week after working full-time as an office engineer for a military construction agency and caring for his three children - Alexis, 7; Alexandra, 6; and Gabriel, 5 - and wife, Varianella, 31. Baret’s youth bats range from $60 to $80 dollars and his adult bats cost $80 to $200, not that much more than mass-produced bats and including custom work.

Baret is devoted to providing exceptional customer service. He believes “it’s all about relationships,” and often forms great bonds with customers during the production process, as each bat is personalized for the size and weight of the player.

Custom bats from Baret Bats on top of a table in Juan Baret's Woodbridge, Virginia, home. Baret, 39, is a disabled Air Force veteran who founded a baseball bat making business in 2013 after his injuries took him out of the game.

“At the end of the day, you’re solving a problem for the customer. If you could go above and beyond, and it fits within your means, they why not?” Baret says.

In 2015, Baret custom-made a bat in honor of fallen Army Specialist Sean R. Cutsforth, who was killed by small-arms fire in Afghanistan. Cutsforth’s cousin, Andrew Wilkerson, 21, of Northern Wisconsin, ordered the bat to honor his life and time as a baseball player. According to Wilkerson, Cutsforth put the sport on the backburner in college to serve in the military.

The top half of the bat was painted blue, the bottom half red with seven white stars trailing toward the handle to represent The Army Values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. At the very top of the barrel were the words “SWINGING FOR SEAN.”

In 2016, Wilkerson used his custom-made bat throughout his final baseball season in high school. He knew that’s what Cutsforth would’ve wanted him to do.

“The moment I was up to bat, it was just amazing. I felt him there with me,” Wilkerson says.

Juan Baret, 39, is a disabled Air Force veteran who founded a baseball bat making business in his Woodbridge, Virginia, home after his injuries took him out of the game. Baret Bats, established in 2013, provides custom handcrafted baseball bats and products to customers across the county. Baret works with a wood lathe to craft his bats.

It took Baret a month and a lot of deep thought, to create Wilkerson's bat. Then Baret got his biggest break: An entire Pennsylvania little league team purchased 16 bats from his website. He’d never received that much demand at once.

Baret’s recent partnership with Competitive Edge athletic performance center also has gained his business more attention. More and more, the orders are rolling in.

Baret’s grand vision is for his company to be one of the top Major League Baseball (MLB) suppliers. He also wants to spread a personal message to the world that baseball gives people hope and that it has the power to change lives.

“Baseball has changed my life for the better. If I can do that for someone else, then I’m doing my mission in life,” he says.

