16 chic hotels and vacation rentals under $200 a night
01 / 16
The Eliza Jane, New Orleans ($109 per night): Manhattan-based interior design firm Stonehill Taylor has converted a row of 19th-century warehouses in New Orleans into the The Eliza Jane, a boutique hotel elegantly dressed in homage to the area’s cultural and architectural heritage. The team has woven references to these original occupants throughout the interior while emphasizing one standout tenant - Eliza Jane Poitevent, the first woman publisher of a major metropolitan newspaper in the U.S., who helmed The Daily Picayune in the late 1800s.
02 / 16
La Casa Pequena, Oaxaca, Mexico ($150 per night): "Raw, unadulterated and entirely at one with nature, we love how two distinct themes can environmentally coexist here," says BoutiqueHomes. "Inspired by Thoreau’s "Call of the Wild," this beach house rental along the Oaxacan coast is a modern homage to simple living that will inspire you to unplug and reconnect with nature. Down a rambling dirt road in what feels like the middle of nowhere, there stands a striking structure that blends a refined, modern design aesthetic with a raw, primitive spirit. Just a short distance from the surfing mecca of Puerto Escondido in coastal Oaxaca, the property inhabits a solitary spot in the jungle scrub opening out to a private and wild shoreline all your own."
03 / 16
Eastwind Hotel & Bar, Windham, New York ($159 per night): Eastwind is a year-round boutique hotel nestled on a quaint hillside, surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Catskill Mountains. The Scandinavian-inspired hotel opened in 2018 after extensive remodeling by the owners. Bjorn Boyer, one of the co-founders, says, "We wanted to create a cozy space where you can curl up after a day of hiking or skiing, and just relax." The hotel boasts 19 accommodation options, including three "Lushna" cabins and Eastwind's take on glamping.
04 / 16
The Slow, Bali, Indonesia ($174 per night): A new kind of hotel has sprung up on the Canggu beach in southern Bali. The Slow - the brainchild of George Gorrow, the designer behind streetwear label Ksubi, and his wife Cisco, a model - combines art, fashion, music and food for an immersive experience that blends Indonesian and contemporary surf cultures. George collaborated with architect Rieky J. Sanur of GFAB Architects to create the work of "Tropical Brutalism." The 12-room hotel presents a striking facade of native Bangkirai hardwood screens, chosen for its resilience in tropical climes. Inside, local materials and area-produced crafts and furniture create a warm, textured atmosphere that displays George and Cisco’s personal art collection of over 90 pieces.
05 / 16
Moosham 13, Grafenau, Germany ($120 per night): Business analyst Reinhold Windorfer returned to his parents’ 19th-century dairy farm with some 21st-century ideas about how to turn a profit: sell the cows, overhaul the crumbling farmhouse, and open a pair of vacation rentals for travelers to come visit. Rather than restore what had been, Reinhold proposed a new design and business, based on the growing popularity of farm stays. He converted part of the home into a pair of vacation rentals, offering tourists a chance to experience the same simple pleasures that had drawn him back to the countryside after eight years in the city.
06 / 16
Villa Lena Agriturismo, Palaia, Italy ($195 per night): A unique "agri-turismo" located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation. Originally agricultural buildings, stables and/or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its historic farmhouse functionality. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection.
07 / 16
The Siren Hotel, Detroit ($174 per night): Overhauled by design development firm ASH NYC, an early 20th-century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company has become The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park.
08 / 16
Isleta El Espino, Isletas de Granada, Nicaragua ($115 per night): Foraging for mangoes, dipping into the pool, gazing out at a misty volcano - if any of this sounds like your idea of paradise, then a trip to Isleta El Espino on Lake Nicaragua is most definitely in order. Co-owned by brother and sister duo Andrew and Kristin Werner, this three-room property embodies idyllic luxury in an eco-conscious setting, offering the serenest of island experiences. This rental is an intimate place to stay, home to just two thatched-roof treehouses and one bungalow, so by the time you leave, everyone there will know you by name.
09 / 16
The Modern Hotel and Bar, Boise, Idaho ($166 per night): The Modern Hotel is a re-animated Travelodge located in downtown Boise’s Linen District. Their bar has classic, crafted cocktails, a talented chef, local music and a courtyard for warm summer nights under a sea of stars. The space also features 39 intelligently designed rooms with high-tech finishes, making traveling easy and low-stress. Centered in the city yet close to much of Idaho's natural beauty, the Modern is a home-away-from-home for any weekenders, explorers, risk-takers and dreamers who value stylish design, quality entertainment, a sociable atmosphere and ridiculously comfortable beds.
10 / 16
Monocabin, Ialisos, Greece ($110 per night): From its stunningly sleek interior to its Hellenic whitewash exterior, the Monocabin embodies Greek island architecture in more ways than one. Designed by Milan–based studio Mandalaki as a prototype for a series of tiny homes, this 280-square-foot retreat is located in the relaxing oasis of Rhodes - the largest of the Dodecanese island chain in Greece - and is just steps away from the Aegean Sea.
11 / 16
Ace Hotel New Orleans ($149 per night): "There’s no place in the American South better suited to the Ace aesthetic than New Orleans, perhaps the most colorful city in the country," says Tablet Hotels. "And it’s hard to imagine a better building for the task than this Twenties Art Deco edifice, in the newly revitalized Warehouse District. Ace’s favorite designers, Roman and Williams, had plenty to work with here, a richly detailed backdrop for their trademark eclecticism. The result is predictable, in a good way: it’s more or less what you’d expect when America’s hippest hoteliers set up shop in one of America’s coolest cities. Rooms come with high ceilings, an underrated benefit of industrial spaces, as well as a mix of vintage-style fixtures, authentic vintage furniture, and locally sourced artwork. Tivoli radios are included as a matter of course, and some of the better rooms have turntables and/or Martin acoustic guitars, in case you’re in the mood to stage your own private Jazz Fest."
12 / 16
Play Design Hotel, Taipei, Taiwan ($120 per night): Interactive designer Daniel Chen is the brains behind this experimental, five-room boutique hotel - and runner-up in the 2017 Radical Innovation Awards - that connects travelers with Taiwanese designers, many of whom would otherwise struggle with tapping into international markets. Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, the Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local designers.
13 / 16
Eden Locke, Edinburgh, Scotland ($118 per night): Following an acclaimed launch in London, Locke Hotels brings its innovative concept to Edinburgh with the opening of Eden Locke. Located on the fashionable George Street, the six-story building - an 18th-century Georgian mansion with a 20th-century extension - was gutted and renovated by New York City-based firm Grzywinski+Pons. Each of the 72 studio rooms is equipped with a well-stocked kitchen and a living area with smart TV, offering guests the comforts of apartment living with the amenities of a design-forward boutique hotel.
14 / 16
The Fleming Hotel, Hong Kong ($182 per night): International design agency A Work of Substance spearheaded the renovation of the 66-room boutique hotel, which was built in the 1970s and is located in Hong Kong's vibrant Wan Chai neighborhood. Nostalgic and refined, the hotel’s new design concept draws inspiration from the island's maritime locale and history - and more specifically, the iconic Star Ferry, which transported travelers across the harbor from Kowloon to Hong Kong.
15 / 16
Ace Hotel Pittsburgh ($159 per night): "The local creative and artistic types don’t just patronize the Ace hotels, they take part in creating them," says Tablet Hotels. "And in this monumental, century-old former YMCA building in the city’s East Liberty district, they’ve found a potent symbol of the one-time greatness to which Pittsburgh has lately returned. The ornate architecture certainly provides some visual interest. Against that backdrop, the Ace’s rooms are simple, spare, bright, and sunny - they feel comfortably lived-in and yet somehow crisply brand-new at the same time. Safe to say it all feels cozier and more handmade than the typical Steel City clichés would have it."
16 / 16
Numeroventi, Florence, Italy ($158 per night): A collaboration between entrepreneur and former graphic designer Martino di Napoli Rampolla and Alessandro Modestino Ricciardelli, Numeroventi was born when they enlisted Openhouse Magazine editor and interior designer Andrew Trotter to redesign the interiors of the atmospheric palazzo. The result is a 3,000-square-foot creative residency space for artists with loft apartments that are available to rent for around $105 to $144 per night. Architect Gianni Emiliani was called on to renovate the 16th-century structure with the intention of maximizing natural light and opening up the spaces within the rooms and studios. Trotter infused the interiors with a dose of Scandinavian minimalism and dotted the space with both modern furnishings and midcentury finds.

Add a healthy dose of design to your upcoming travels with these luxurious and affordable accommodations. Click through the slideshow above and feast your eyes upon these beautifully designed hotels, apartments and bungalows that are as affordable as they are chic.You'll find everything from beach house in Mexico to a renovated farmhouse in Germany to an agri-turismo in Italy.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Then, scroll down to see more great vacation rentals, from tiny houses to gigantic estates.

This article originally appeared as 16 Striking Vacation Rentals Under $200 Per Night on Dwell.com.

Great places to rent a tiny house
01 / 27
Tiny House Siesta in Siesta Key, Florida, offers travelers a low-cost way to stay in a popular beach location.
02 / 27
Tiny House Siesta in Siesta Key, Florida, offers travelers a low-cost way to stay in a popular beach location.
03 / 27
Tiny House Siesta in Siesta Key, Florida, offers travelers a low-cost way to stay in a popular beach location.
04 / 27
Tiny House Siesta in Siesta Key, Florida, offers travelers a low-cost way to stay in a popular beach location.
05 / 27
Austin’s Original Tiny Home Hotel in Texas is located in a tree-shaded RV park, where there’s a hot tub, pool, fire pit and party patio.
06 / 27
Austin’s Original Tiny Home Hotel in Texas is located in a tree-shaded RV park, where there’s a hot tub, pool, fire pit and party patio.
07 / 27
Austin’s Original Tiny Home Hotel in Texas is located in a tree-shaded RV park, where there’s a hot tub, pool, fire pit and party patio.
08 / 27
With nearly two dozen homes, WeeCasa in Lyons, Colorado, calls itself the world's largest tiny house hotel.
09 / 27
With nearly two dozen homes, WeeCasa in Lyons, Colorado, calls itself the world's largest tiny house hotel.
10 / 27
With nearly two dozen homes, WeeCasa in Lyons, Colorado, calls itself the world's largest tiny house hotel.
11 / 27
United Tiny House Rentals in Eatonton, Georgia, offers yurts and a tiny trailer home known as a gypsy wagon that it will deliver to a lakefront camp site.
12 / 27
United Tiny House Rentals in Eatonton, Georgia, offers yurts and a tiny trailer home known as a gypsy wagon that it will deliver to a lakefront camp site.
13 / 27
Less than an hour north of Boston, Tuxbury Pond in South Hampton, New Hampshire, offers five tiny homes, including one that welcomes pets.
14 / 27
Less than an hour north of Boston, Tuxbury Pond in South Hampton, New Hampshire, offers five tiny homes, including one that welcomes pets.
15 / 27
Caravan Tiny House Hotel in Portland, Oregon, calls itself the first tiny house hotel.
16 / 27
Caravan Tiny House Hotel in Portland, Oregon, calls itself the first tiny house hotel.
17 / 27
Caravan Tiny House Hotel in Portland, Oregon, calls itself the first tiny house hotel.
18 / 27
Caravan Tiny House Hotel in Portland, Oregon, calls itself the first tiny house hotel.
19 / 27
Caravan Tiny House Hotel in Portland, Oregon, calls itself the first tiny house hotel.
20 / 27
John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin are hosts of "Tiny House Nation," which appears on the FYI network, and in 2019 will also show on A&E.
21 / 27
Getaway Tiny Homes focuses on Northeast getaways, with secluded tiny homes within two hours of Washington, New York and Boston. The newest outpost, located on a wooded 80-acre property in Stanardsville, Virginia, near Shenandoah National Park, includes 20 homes.
22 / 27
Getaway Tiny Homes focuses on Northeast getaways, with secluded tiny homes within two hours of Washington, New York and Boston. The newest outpost, located on a wooded 80-acre property in Stanardsville, Virginia, near Shenandoah National Park, includes 20 homes.
23 / 27
Getaway Tiny Homes focuses on Northeast getaways, with secluded tiny homes within two hours of Washington, New York and Boston. The newest outpost, located on a wooded 80-acre property in Stanardsville, Virginia, near Shenandoah National Park, includes 20 homes.
24 / 27
Guests can sleep in tiny luxury at Fireside Resort, an upscale retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
25 / 27
Guests can sleep in tiny luxury at Fireside Resort, an upscale retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
26 / 27
Guests can sleep in tiny luxury at Fireside Resort, an upscale retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
27 / 27
Guests can sleep in tiny luxury at Fireside Resort, an upscale retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Bigger is better: One gigantic vacation rental in each state
01 / 100
Alabama: This 10-bedroom house in Gulf Shores sleeps 31 and rents for $1,055 a night.
02 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p328894
03 / 100
Alaska: This seven-bedroom house in Homer sleeps 30 and rents for $2,884 a night.
04 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p573725vb
05 / 100
Arizona: This six-bedroom house in Scottsdale sleeps 16 and rents for $1,548 a night.
06 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p258882
07 / 100
Arkansas: This six-bedroom house in Rogers sleeps 21 and rents for $608 a night.
08 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p559227vb
09 / 100
California: This 11-bedroom house in Temecula sleeps 34 and rents for $1,205 a night.
10 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3479099
11 / 100
Colorado: This 10-bedroom house in Greeley sleeps 35 and rents for $2,500 a night.
12 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p780158vb
13 / 100
Connecticut: This six-bedroom house in New Milford sleeps 22 and rents for $828 a night.
14 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p784925vb
15 / 100
Delaware: This 11-bedroom house in Rehoboth Beach sleeps 36 and rents for $850 a night.
16 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p188504vb
17 / 100
Florida: This 15-bedroom house in Key Largo sleeps 30 and rents for $5,522 a night.
18 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p710239vb
19 / 100
Georgia: This nine-bedroom house in Mineral Bluff sleeps 34 and rents for $1,088 a night.
20 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p831827vb
21 / 100
Hawaii: This 14-bedroom estate in Lahaina sleeps 34 and rents for $4,173 a night.
22 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p890928vb
23 / 100
Idaho: This 12-bedroom house in Fish Haven sleeps 52 and rents for $1,419 a night.
24 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p825049vb
25 / 100
Illinois: This nine-bedroom house in Guilford Township sleeps 22 and rents for $733 a night.
26 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p786041vb
27 / 100
Indiana: This six-bedroom house in Gary sleeps 30 and rents for $878 a night.
28 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4202512
29 / 100
Iowa: This six-bedroom house in Okoboji sleeps 24 and rents for $400 a night.
30 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p362966vb
31 / 100
Kansas: This estate in Topeka sleeps 80 and rents for $108 a night.
32 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p596351vb
33 / 100
Kentucky: This 12-bedroom house in Campton sleeps 54.
34 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p652255vb
35 / 100
Louisiana: This eight-bedroom house in New Orleans sleeps 35 and rents for $1,869 a night.
36 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p652831vb
37 / 100
Maine: This 10-bedroom house in Kennebunkport sleeps 27 and rents for $1,039 a night.
38 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p713286vb
39 / 100
Maryland: This 10-bedroom house in Oakland sleeps 34 and rents for $1,944 a night.
40 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p703103vb
41 / 100
Massachusetts: This 10-bedroom house in Nantucket sleeps 20 and rents for $2,771 a night.
42 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p896294vb
43 / 100
Michigan: This 11-bedroom estate in Union Pier sleeps 44 and rents for $1,875 a night.
44 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4084143
45 / 100
Minnesota: This seven-bedroom house in Longville sleeps 24 and rents for $1,251 a night.
46 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p455964vb
47 / 100
Mississippi: This eight-bedroom house in Natchez sleeps 18 and rents for $1,011 a night.
48 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p452152vb
49 / 100
Missouri: This nine-bedroom house in Osage Beach sleeps 48 and rents for $954 a night.
50 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p834566vb
51 / 100
Montana: This 11-bedroom estate in Bigfork sleeps 30 and rents for $3,826 a night.
52 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p848344vb
53 / 100
Nebraska: This nine-bedroom house in Sargent sleeps 32 and rents for $110 a night.
54 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p361894vb
55 / 100
Nevada: This 11-bedroom house in Las Vegas sleeps 30 and rents for $3,167 a night.
56 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p268504
57 / 100
New Hampshire: This 16-bedroom house in Conway sleeps 34 and rents for $2,200 a night.
58 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p437822vb
59 / 100
New Jersey: This 11-bedroom house in Atlantic City sleeps 24 and rents for $840 a night.
60 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p572459vb
61 / 100
New Mexico: This five-bedroom house in Angel Fire sleeps 24 and rents for $839 a night.
62 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p754129vb
63 / 100
New York: This seven-bedroom house in Staten Island sleeps 30 and rents for $750 a night.
64 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4200141
65 / 100
North Carolina: This 18-bedroom house in Kill Devil Hills sleeps 44 and rents for $856 a night.
66 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4066048
67 / 100
North Dakota: This eight-bedroom estate in Carrington sleeps 22 and rents for $86 a night.
68 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p476359vb
69 / 100
Ohio: This seven-bedroom house in New Plymouth sleeps 24 and rents for $1,049 a night.
70 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p790709vb
71 / 100
Oklahoma: This five-bedroom house in Langley sleeps 24 and rents for $855 a night.
72 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p676107vb
73 / 100
Oregon: This nine-bedroom house in Neskowin sleeps 20 and rents for $1,542 a night.
74 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p677477vb
75 / 100
Pennsylvania: This 11-bedroom house in Beach Lake sleeps 26 and rents for $1,712 a night.
76 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p385702
77 / 100
Rhode Island: This eight-bedroom house in Newport sleeps 16 and rents for $1,763 a night.
78 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p888132vb
79 / 100
South Carolina: This 22-bedroom house in North Myrtle Beach sleeps 70.
80 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p687298vb
81 / 100
South Dakota: This 11-bedroom house in Roslyn sleeps 34 and rents for $1,079 a night.
82 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p510731vb
83 / 100
Tennessee: This 28-bedroom estate in Gatlinburg sleeps 70 and rents for $3,504 a night.
84 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4049845
85 / 100
Texas: This 15-bedroom estate in Brady sleeps 45 and rents for $1,671 a night.
86 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p722833vb
87 / 100
Utah: This 13-bedroom house in Beaver sleeps 60 and rents for $695 a night.
88 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p689075vb
89 / 100
Vermont: This 15-bedroom house in Rochester sleeps 37 and rents for $171 a night.
90 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p387848vb
91 / 100
Virginia: This 12-bedroom house in Virginia Beach sleeps 40 and rents for $2,282 a night.
92 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4177758
93 / 100
Washington: This seven-bedroom house in Ronald sleeps 30 and rents for $1,326 a night.
94 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p728578vb
95 / 100
West Virginia: This nine-bedroom house in Mount Hope sleeps 35 and rents for $614 a night.
96 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p479778vb
97 / 100
Wisconsin: This six-bedroom house in Eagle River sleeps 20 and rents for $1,245 a night.
98 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p404808vb
99 / 100
Wyoming: This 20-bedroom house in Encampment sleeps 50 and rents for $5,250 a night.
100 / 100
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p697883vb
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com