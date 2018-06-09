Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Billy Graham, offers a family tribute during the private funeral service for Billy Graham in a tent outside the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. on Friday, March 2, 2018.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, has breast cancer.

The 70-year-old made the announcement Wednesday on her website, saying she was diagnosed Aug. 17, three years to the day after her husband of 49 years died. She is scheduled to undergo surgery Sept. 18.

"So I am left to worship and totally trust our God who is ultimately in control," Lotz said on her website. "Of everything."

Lotz is Graham's oldest daughter and second-oldest child. She's made a name for herself as a Christian speaker after years of teaching Bible classes and was called "the best preacher in the family" by her father, according to her website.

She is the founder and president of Raleigh-based AnGeL Ministries, traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad. Lotz also serves as a board member for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham died Feb. 21 in Montreat. He was 99.

“There is hope for tomorrow,” Lotz said at her father's funeral. “This is not all there is. The best is yet to come.”

