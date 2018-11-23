— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
A great deal on a laptop isn't so great if the laptop is junk. Our electronics experts are wading through Black Friday laptop deals to make sure you can find incredible prices on the very best laptops.
We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you in real time, but if you're looking laptop deals specifically, these are the best right now.
The best Black Friday 2018 laptop deals you can get right now:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (8GB RAM/256GB SSD) w/ Type Cover—$999 at Microsoft (Save $330)
- MSI GL63 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM, 256GB SSD+1TB HDD, NVIDIA 1060 6GB)
- HP Stream w/ 4GB RAM/64GB SSD—$199 at Microsoft (Save $100)
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 w/ Active Pen—$649 at Microsoft (Save $350)
- RCA Galileo Pro 11.5-in 32GB 2 in 1 tablet with keyboard case—$87.99 at Walmart (Save $92)
- Huawei Matebook X Pro Laptop—$1,349.99 at Microsoft (Save $150)
- Lenovo Yoga 920 13.9-inch touchscreen 2 in 1 PC—$1,039 at Microsoft (Save $360.99)
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Asus C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip (touchscreen + 4GB RAM)—$399.99 at Amazon (Save $99.01): One of our favorite Chromebooks of 2017 is on its lowest price since last Black Friday.
- Asus VivoBook S15 (gun metal)—$849 at B&H (Save $50)
- Asus Radeon RX Vega Video Card—$647.99 at Amazon (Save $102)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,331 at Amazon (Save $318)
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless Printer—$79.99 at Amazon (Save $99)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Notebook—$1,219 at B&H (Save $380)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$47.99 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$869 at Amazon (Save $181)
- MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (GTX 1050Ti graphics + 8GB RAM)—$699 at Amazon (Save $200): This deal is only good on Black Friday.
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- NordVPN Internet Protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
- PC Gaming desktops, monitors, accessories, and more—Up to 40% off at Amazon
