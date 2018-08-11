Walmart's starting early with Black Friday doorbusters on Nov. 8.

Walmart

Thanksgiving (and Black Friday) is two weeks away, and Walmart is already serving up some early deals.

Early Thursday morning, the retailer unveiled its Black Friday deals in addition to a handful of early doorbusters on TVs, laptops, and more. These deals are available Nov. 8.

Walmart’s in-store Black Friday sale starts at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving at most stores, except where prohibited by law, which is the same time as last year’s sale. New this year, Walmart will hold its first-ever “Light Up Black Friday” party for customers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring free coffee and cookies.

“There really is no bigger or better day of the year than Black Friday,” said Steve Bratspies, Walmart’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “That’s why we are pulling out all the stops to make it a great night for our customers.”

What you need to know for Black Friday at Walmart

Select deals will be available online starting at 10 p.m. Nov. 21.

The sale includes big discounts on televisions, laptops, toys, clothes and more.

Dozens of sale items are considered “special buys,” which the ad describes as items carried at a special low price for a limited time. Because we don't know how deep the discounts will be on these items, we recommend researching them now to get an idea of the usual price. This will make it easier to know at a glance if a Special Buy is actually worth it on the big day.

Early Black Friday deals you can get now

The following items are part of Walmart’s Black Friday ad and available on sale on Thursday, Nov. 8:

The following items are Walmart exclusives:

Highlights of Walmart's Black Friday 2018 sale

Most of these products are not currently available on Walmart's website, or they're only available through third-party sellers right now. While you can purchase things from Walmart's network third-party sellers, it's important to do your due diligence first. Make sure they're not inflating the price by comparing it with the list price from other retailers, and read seller reviews for things like shipping issues, inaccurate listings, and other red flags.

​Electronics and TVs

Altec Smart Home Security System: $69 (Save $30)

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $99 (Save $50)

Google Home Hub: $99 (Save $50)

Google Home Mini Aqua – Walmart Exclusive: $25 (Save $24)

Hisense 40” Class 1080p TV: $99 (Special Buy)

Hisense 55” Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $248 (Special Buy)

Hover-1 Liberty Hoverboard: $99 (Special Buy)

HP 15” Touch Notebook: $259 (Special Buy)

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $599 (Special Buy)

HP Pavilion x360 Notebook: $499 (Special Buy)

HP Stream 11 Notebook: $159 (Special Buy)

iPad 6th Generation: $249 (Save $80)

iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless: $99 (Save $50)

iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk: $299 (Save $100)

LG 37’’ 2.1 300W Sound Bar: $99 (Save $130)

Pac-Man or Galaga Retro Arcade Machine: $249 (Save $50)

RCA Projector: $49 (Save $40)

Samsung GS7 on Straight Talk: $199 (Save $130)

Samsung J7 Crown on Straight Talk: $79 (Save $110)

Sharp / TCL 65” Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $398 (Special Buy)*

Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle: $199 (Special Buy)

Vivitar Aero-View Video Drone: $69 (Save $60)

Walmart Gift Card (up to $400) on select Apple or Samsung device purchases: $300 gift card on Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+ or Note9; $300 gift card on iPhone XS, XS Max or XR; $400 gift card on iPhone 8, 8+ or XR

Xbox ONE X 1TB Console: $399 (Save $100)

Xbox ONE S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle: $199 (Special Buy)

Toys

6V Ride-On (Variety of Characters): $98 (Save $51)

Baby Alive Better Now Baby: $10 (Save $9.97)

Giant Plush Dino, Sloth or Unicorn: $20 (Special Buy)

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Foxfin – Walmart Exclusive: $34.88 (Special Buy)

Hot Wheels Die-Cast Vehicles 50 Pack: $25 (Special Buy)

L.O.L. Surprise! Pearl Surprise or Outfit of the Day: $29.88

New Bright RC 1:12 Car or 1:15 Truck: $15 (Save $14.86)

Ryan’s World Giant Golden Egg – Walmart Exclusive: $34.82 (Special Buy)

Select Board Games: $5 or $10

Select Disney Princess Dolls: $5 (Special Buy)

Select Fisher-Price Toys: $5

Select Huffy Kid’s Bikes: $36 (Save $12-22)

Sharper Image Streaming Drone: $38 (Special Buy)

Home

3-Pc. Vanity Set: $94 (Special Buy)

7-Pc. Metal Frame Set: $19.92 (Special Buy)

8-Pc. Comforter Set: $34 (Special Buy)

Bath Towel or Washcloth 6 Pack: $1.60 (Special Buy)

Dyson V6 Origin Cordless Vacuum: $159 (Save $40)

Farberware K Cup Brewer, Griddle, or Copper Waffle Maker: $9.96 (Special Buy)

Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set: $24 (Special Buy)

Hotel Style Bath Towel or Bundle 4 Pack: $5 (Special Buy)

Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker: $59 (Save $40)

Shark Ion RV700 Vacuum: $179 (Save $90)

Protégé 5-Pc. Luggage Set: $48 (Special Buy)

Tasty 30-Pc. Cookware Set: $99 (Special Buy; Includes Google Home Mini)

The Pioneer Woman 17-Pc Cookware Set: $59 (Special Buy)

Apparel

Boys’ & Girls’ Character 1-Pc. Sleepwear: $8.50 (Special Buy)

Boys’ & Girls’ Character 2-Pc. Sleep Set: $4.75 (Special Buy)

Ladies’ Athletic Works Sherpa Pullover: $12 (Special Buy)

Men’s Character Fleece Sleep Pants: $6 (Special Buy)

Secret Treasures Genuine Suede Slippers: $7 (Save $6.98)

Signature by Levi’s Memory Foam Slippers: $7 (Save $2.98)

Women’s 2-Pc. Plush PJ Set: $10 (Special Buy)

Women’s Secret Treasures Plush Sleep Pants (S-3XL): $4.75 (Special Buy)

Everything else

Blackstone 28” Griddle Cooking Station: $118 (Special Buy)

Equip 1-Person Travel Hammock: $10 (Special Buy)

Football, Basketball or Soccer Ball: $9 (Special Buy)

Goodyear Tires: Starting at $39-90 Each (Save $20 Per Tire, Plus Free Lifetime Tire Balance and Rotation, a $12 Value Per Tire; Price from 11/22-25)

Norwich 7.5’ Pre-Lit LED Tree: $68 (Special Buy)

*Brands and models vary by store.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

