That 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition with Alexa to get your channels and find movies and TV shows sure sounds like a sweet deal from Best Buy at just $129.

But sorry, Black Friday fans — you can't buy it online. You'll have to go into the store to pick it up.

This year's big annual sales event known as Black Friday kicks off with a bang Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, at 5 p.m. for Best Buy and 6 p.m. for Walmart and Target. On Friday, stores will open at 7 a.m. for Walmart and Target, and 8 a.m. for Best Buy.

Amazon's Fire TV Edition mixes live TV and apps with Alexa

Jefferson Graham

However, good news for online shoppers. The big three are making it easier than ever for us to ditch the holiday crowds and spend the time shopping online, without leaving home. And we can get access to everything but the "Doorbusters."

The Walmart sale kicks off Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT online, where it will include such items as $50 off the Google Home Hub video speaker (normally $149) a $400 gift card (with lots of fine print) for last year's iPhones, or $300 gift cards for the current crop.

Target's online sale begins Wednesday just after midnight PT but only for users of the REDCard, which is available for credit or debit. Target hasn't announced details of the early sale, but does say many products will also be 5 percent off. The early bird sale ends at midnight Wednesday.

Best Buy already offered early access Tuesday for members of its Mybestbuy loyalty program, but many of the deals weren't in the Doorbuster category, with a few dollars off here and there.

Amazon has been offering early access to find out about Black Friday deals via the Echo smart speakers, with the command "Alexa, what are my deals?" but the pickings are slim and not different from what's advertised online. (For instance, an Amazon Echo Dot speaker is $19.99, $20 off.)

Overall, the deals this year are about on par with 2017, says David Kender, editor-in-chief of USA TODAY's Reviewed.com. "There's a mix of great stuff and garbage, and it's sometimes hard to tell when the ads scream 40 percent off."

The most popular categories this year, as always, are TVs, videogame consoles and games, Insta-pots and robotic vacuums, he says.

His tips for shopping with Amazon, which should be more generous about dropping prices once the holiday kicks in, is to shop now, put the items in your cart, and make sure the price does indeed drop on Black Friday.

He likes the browser extensions Camelcamelcamel.com for price comparisons and Honey.com for updates on coupon codes for savings.

Stay on top of deals at http://gifts.usatoday.com

