TOKYO – Nissan Motor Co. confirmed Thursday that its board of directors voted unanimously to dismiss Carlos Ghosn as its chairman after he was arrested on suspicion of falsifying financial reports and other misconduct.

The company said in a statement that its aim was to minimize the impact from the case on its alliance with France’s Renault SA and smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

It said Ghosn and another executive, Greg Kelly, were also dismissed as representative directors.

Nissan’s board held an emergency meeting at the company headquarters in Yokohama on Thursday.

The company said in a statement that the decision was made after the board reviewed a detailed report of an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct.

More: Nissan's Carlos Ghosn fired, arrested over alleged income misconduct

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com