WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – A pair of aides to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie won their bid to overturn a federal civil rights conviction for their role in the lane closing scandal at the George Washington Bridge, better known as "Bridgegate."

However, appellate judges ruled that Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly remain guilty of wire fraud and violation of a law that forbids misappropriating government resources.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order dismissing the two civil rights counts and directed that Baroni and Kelly be resentenced on the remaining seven counts of the indictment.

The office of U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito is examining the ruling, a spokesman said. Carpenito, who took office this year, previously served as a lawyer for Christie, defending Christie against an allegation of official misconduct.

“The office is reviewing the opinion and is grateful for the court’s consideration of all of the issues raised in the appeal," Carpenito's spokesman Matt Reilly said in an email regarding Tuesday's appellate decision.

While the court found sufficient evidence to uphold the counts of wire fraud and misappropriating government resources, it found that there has not been enough case law on the underpinning of the civil rights charges — namely that the constitutional right to intrastate travel has not been clearly defined.

Specifically, the court said that "although four circuits (including our own) have found some form of constitutional right to intrastate travel, there is hardly a 'robust consensus' that the right exists, let alone clarity as to its contours."

The wire fraud counts were upheld, the court said, because sufficient evidence was presented to prove Kelly and Baroni deprived the "Port Authority of, at minimum, its money in the form of public employee labor."

Kelly, 45, was Christie's former deputy chief of staff who kicked off the traffic jams with the now-infamous email declaration that it was “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”

Baroni, 46, was the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority and a former state senator and assemblyman.

Baroni was previously sentenced to 24 months in prison and Kelly was sentenced to 18 months. The federal judge who presided over their 2016 trial in Newark has delayed the start of their prison terms until their appeals are exhausted.

The bizarre plot hatched by Christie's re-election team was ostensibly to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democrat, who refused to endorse the governor. Christie’s strategy was to win in a landslide, then market himself as a powerful bipartisan voice in a run for the White House in 2016.

But the Bridgegate scandal tripped Christie up, turning him from one of New Jersey’s most popular governors to one of the state’s most despised politicians, and opened the door to Donald Trump’s successful presidential run in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. Christie, who supported Trump and briefly ran his transition team, left office this year with historically low approval ratings.

The plot was dreamed up by David Wildstein, 56, a veteran Republican political operative and dirty trickster whom Christie appointed to a $150,000-a-year job as director of interstate capital projects at the Port Authority.

Wildstein pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Bridgegate scheme. In return for cooperating with prosecutors and testifying against Baroni and Kelly, Wildstein was spared prison and sentenced to three years of probation.

He now writes a blog about New Jersey politics.

In the Bridgegate trial, Wildstein testified that he hoped to impress Christie and earn a spot on his presidential campaign with the traffic jam plot. Without warning to Fort Lee on Sept. 9, 2013 – the first day of school – Wildstein ordered Port Authority workers to reduce local access lanes from three to one from Fort Lee to the George Washington Bridge.

An email from Bridget Anne Kelly to David Wildstein reads: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."

NorthJersey.com

The impact was immediate and devastating. Streets radiating from the bridge became clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic. Police cruisers, ambulances and firetrucks were delayed in responding to emergencies. Thousands of commuters trying to use the bridge to get to Manhattan were late for work.

The notion that a public servant would even dream up such a scheme – much less carry it out – near the busy bridge sparked deep and bitter public outrage across New Jersey and the nation. It also exposed what had been a closely guarded secret about Christie, who marketed himself as a "tell it like it is" politician but was also capable of harshly punishing anyone who criticized him.

Kelly, a single mother of four, sent the email to Wildstein just before the traffic jams began. She claimed in testimony during the trial that Christie knew about the scheme and gave it his tacit approval. She has since apologized for the email. Christie, however, denies he knew anything of the plot.

Christie was never charged in the Bridgegate plot. Nor were a large group of aides who were linked to it in some way, including several former federal prosecutors and Christie’s campaign strategist, Bill Stepien, who now works as a White House political adviser to Trump.

