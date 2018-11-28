KENT, England — A new art gallery in Kent, England, gives guests the chance to really see ‘through’ the artist's work.

X-ray images created by British artist Nick Veasey are inviting visitors to step behind the scenes and learn how the artwork is created.

His gallery includes a dedicated x-ray chamber housed in a solid concrete pyramid where Veasey works on his art, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the creative process.

Veasey uses sophisticated x-ray cameras, producing mesmerizing images that compel viewers to re-evaluate perceptions of objects as they reveal what lies beneath.

The artist has built a reputation as one of the world's leading x-ray artists. His work has featured on the cover of time magazine and is found in galleries around the world, including in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

"In essence, my work is a statement against superficiality. It shows how things are made and what they truly exist of. There's no photoshopping, airbrushing, it's just a real forensic investigation."

The opening exhibition currently on show is dedicated to Veasey's work, but he also plans to show work by other artists, focusing on those who take an alternative approach to how they make art.

