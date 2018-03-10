GM's Super Cruise system allows hands-free highway driving under certain circumstances.

General Motors

Cadillac's partially self-driving system outperforms Tesla's in a new assessment performed by Consumer Reports.

Of the major systems on the road that automatically steer, brake and accelerate in limited road circumstances, the magazine ranks Cadillac's Super Cruise system as the best.

The GM luxury brand's system does "the best job of balancing high-tech capabilities with ensuring the car is operated safely and that the driver is paying attention," Consumer Reports said. That system will be available on all GM brands by 2020.

Tesla's Autopilot system, which has faced scrutiny from critics who say its name misleads drivers about its capability, ranks second. It's available on all Tesla cars.

Third is the ProPilot Assist system that comes with certain Nissan and Infiniti vehicles.

Fourth is Volvo's Pilot Assist system, which is available on some models.

Cadillac and Tesla ranked well ahead of the others.

"Autopilot and Super Cruise were the clear winners. These systems accelerated and slowed comfortably and were able to reliably keep the vehicle centered in the lane for several miles at a time," Consumer Reports said. "The Nissan and Volvo systems had trouble with curvy or hilly roads, and they had frequent lane departures."

Nissan said it has intentionally limited the lane-centering capability of its system to keep drivers engaged. Volvo also said its system has limited capability to drive itself.

It's the first time Consumer Reports has ranked partially automonous driving systems.

There are currently no vehicles available to purchase or ride in most American cities with the capability of driving themselves in urban environments or complex highway situations.

One key aspect of the tests that helped Cadillac was the magazine's emphasis on ensuring that the systems keep drivers engaged. Cadillac's Super Cruise uses a driver-facing camera to ensure that people keep their eyes on the road. It monitors eye movement and alerts the driver to pay attention if they take their eyes off the road for more than a few seconds.

By contrast, Tesla's Autopilot requires drivers to touch the wheel but doesn't disengage right away if they take their hands off.

"The best systems balance capability with safeguards — making driving easier and

less stressful in the right situations. Without proper safeguards, over-reliance on the system is too easy, which puts drivers at risk," said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, in a statement.

There are other systems on the road that perform similar functions, but the four tested by Consumer Reports are "among the most capable and well-known on the market" and are specifically marketed as autonomous driving features, the magazine said.

Consumer Reports tested the vehicles at its 327-acre test track and on Connecticut freeways in September.

Among the performance criteria Consumer Reports used:

• How well cars stay centered in their lanes.

• How often the vehicles crossed lane lines.

• Speed control.

• Ease of use.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

