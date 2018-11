The federal government is demanding "immediate possession" of the site of a historic South Texas mission for use in the planned wall along the border with Mexico, escalating a battle the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, Texas, has framed as an infringement on freedom of religion.

"Time is of the essence," the government said in a document filed in the federal court in McAllen, Texas, just before Thanksgiving. The filing notes that Congress authorized the taking of private land for border security more than a decade ago. "The United States needs immediate possession of the subject property in order to meet this congressional directive."

La Lomita Chapel, originally built in 1865, is the namesake of Mission, Texas. The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is fighting a federal proposal to construct a border wall at the site.

Kirsten Crow/Caller-Times

The land in dispute is about 66 acres in the town of Mission, Texas, that beginning in the mid-19th century was home to chapels and living quarters for priests that became known as La Lomita, or "the little hill."

The existing chapel, which replaced one destroyed by a flood, has been on the property since 1899.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: The Wall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning report by the USA Today Network

More: La Lomita mission site should not be used for planned border wall, Bishop says

Last month, the government filed notice in court of its desire to gain access to the land owned by the diocese so it could survey the site as a possible location "to construct fencing and related infrastructure" along the border. But Bishop Daniel Flores objected, saying church property should not be used for border security and that it would inhibit the freedom to worship at La Lomita Chapel.

Bishop Daniel Flores

Courtesy: Diocese of Browsville

In the latest filing, the government invokes the executive order signed by President Donald Trump five days after he took office directing federal authorities to "secure the southern border of the United States through the immediate construction of a physical wall ... so as to prevent illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and acts of terrorism."

The filing says the government needs to take control of the land for at least a year as it decides whether to permanently take the property as part of the wall project. In the meantime, the filing says, the government would use the property "without interfering with or abridging the rights" of the diocese.

Sept. 8: Here's how the public can comment on Trump's border wall plan

In a rebuttal filed on behalf of the dioceses, Brownsville attorney David Garza reiterated Flores' original objections and called the government's demand for immediate access to the land arbitrary. He disputed the need for a yearlong survey.

Such an operation, he said, "could probably be accomplished in one or two days at the most."

The court has not issued a timetable for acting on the government's demand.

Follow John Moritz on Twitter: @JohnnieMo

Activists protests Texas-Mexico Border Wall Altar server Anthony Saenz leads a march to La Lomita chapel down Conway Avenue in Mission, TX in protest of the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Activists and community leads march down Levee Road in Mission, TX in protest of the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, Luciano Guerra wearing butterfly glasses at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A group of kids walk past signs at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Father Roy Snipes leads a march to La Lomita chapel down Conway Avenue in Mission, TX in protests of the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Activists gather outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission, TX for a march against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Activist and community leads march down Conway Avenue in Mission, TX in protest the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Altar server Anthony Saenz leads a march to La Lomita chapel down Conway Avenue in Mission, TX in protest of the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Activists and community leads march down Conway Avenue in Mission, TX in protest against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Activists and community leads march down Levee Road in Mission, TX in protest of the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, Father Roy Stiples outside La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Lindsey Sterberg folds her hands in payer in side La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. United states Congressman Vicente Gonzalez speaks at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Margareta Vasquez sings a banner against the border wall at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Juan Sternberg sings a banner against the border wall at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Activists sing a banner against the border wall at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A group of a kids hit a pi–ata in the shape of a wall at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A group of a kids hit a pi–ata in the shape of a wall at La Lomita chapel in Mission, TX during a rally against the proposed Texas-Mexico border wall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com