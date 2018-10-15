Best big city in the USA: Chicago
Chicago was named Best Big City in the USA by nearly half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers. This is Diversey Harbor.
Chicago was named Best Big City in the USA by nearly half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers. This is DuSable Harbor.
This is the Navy Pier and skyline of Chicago.
This is the River Bend in Chicago.
This is the largest permanent digital art projection showcasing a range of artworks across more than 2.5 acres of the Merchandise Mart’s river-facing front:
This is the largest permanent digital art projection showcasing a range of artworks across more than 2.5 acres of the Merchandise Mart's river-facing front.
This is the largest permanent digital art projection showcasing a range of artworks across more than 2.5 acres of the Merchandise Mart’s river-facing front:
This is the exterior of CIBC Theater, the Chicago home of Hamilton.
Next year will be the Year of Chicago Theatre, celebrating the city’s vibrant theatre scene in all its forms.
This is the interior of CIBC Theater, the Chicago home of Hamilton.
This is the Chicago model in The Chicago Gallery at The Chicago Architecture Center.
This is the Great Chicago Fire on The Chicago Model at The Chicago Architecture Center.
Wonderland Express is one of Chicago’s top holiday experiences with with glittering indoor snow, model trains, ice carvings and carolers.
Wonderland Express is one of Chicago's top holiday experiences with with glittering indoor snow, model trains, ice carvings and carolers.
Wonderland Express is one of Chicago’s top holiday experiences with with glittering indoor snow, model trains, ice carvings and carolers.
The Chicago Riverwalk, completed in 2016, is a 1.25 mile promenade through the heart of downtown Chicago.
An historic Chicago deli: AA Mannys Deli Sandwich.
The view from Skydeck at Willis Tower.
The view from Skydeck at Willis Tower.
This is Millennium Park in Chicago.
This is Millennium Park in Chicago.
Chicago is the best city in the USA, according to Conde Nast Traveler.
Chicago is the best big city in the USA, according to CN Traveler.
Chicago is the best big city in the USA, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

It’s the second consecutive year that Chicago has been announced a winner of Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers' Choice Awards. Nearly half a million Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted a record-breaking number of responses.

Chicago has become an internationally renowned destination because of its culinary and hotel scene. The city is also well-known for its riverfront cruises and newly extended Riverwalk.

The city also has many theaters, with Tony-winning Hamilton making its way there.

New in Chicago: Attractions, hotels and restaurants

Add to that the increasing number of hotel options combined with the city’s existing reputation for architecture, world-class live theater and entertainment, and it’s easy to see why travelers from all over the world are drawn to Chicago.

“It is always significant when a leading travel publication and its savvy and knowledgeable readers vote you the number one travel destination in the nation,” said “This simply speaks volumes of the kind of city and destination Chicago has become, the kind of experiences discovered here and validation of the overall effort so many in our community are making every day to invite and welcome the world here,” says David Whitaker, president and CEO of Choose Chicago. “It’s quite an accomplishment to be on top – even more special to stay on top.”

For views of Chicago, click on the gallery above.

Photos: Chicago's iconic Willis Tower
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
The Willis Tower in Chicago.
Smithsonian Channel's "Aerial Cities"
Chicago: A close-up of the Willis Tower, looking east, with Lake Michigan in the background.
Chicago: A wide shot of the city skyline, looking east, over the city during sunrise.
Chicago: A wide shot of a fire boat testing its hoses on Lake Michigan, with the John Hancock building in the background.
Chicago: A close-up of the Buckingham Fountain.
Chicago: A wide shot of the city skyline looking southwest over Lake Michigan, with Navy Pier at center.
Chicago: A wide shot of downtown looking northeast over the city, with the Willis Tower at center.
Chicago: A wide shot of the city skyline, looking northwest, with the Harbor Light at center.
Chicago: A close-up of an El Train travelling over elevated tracks.
Las Vegas: A closeup of engineer James Smith, replacing lights on the side of the Mandalay Bay building.
Las Vegas: A closeup of Bellagio workers, underwater, cleaning the Bellagio Fountain.
Las Vegas: A closeup shot of three climbers ascending on Red Rocks, Christian Munoz, top right; Justin Tyler, top left; Daniel Johnson, bottom left.
Las Vegas: A medium shot of snowcapped peaks in the Spring Mountains.
Las Vegas: A wide shot of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Las Vegas: A vertical photo closeup of the Stratosphere tower.
Las Vegas: A closeup of window washers Miguel Lopez and Ulyses Cervantes, working on the side of the Luxor Pyramid.
Las Vegas: A wide shot of McCarran International Airport runways with The Strip in the background.
Las Vegas: A medium shot of Hoover Dam, looking north.
Las Vegas: A high altitude, bird's eye view, of the Bellagio Fountain at night.
Miami: A wide shot of the Blackhawk helicopter flying south down Miami Beach.
Miami: A wide shot of the Sunset Islands and Bayshore neighborhood, looking southwest.
Miami: A high altitude wide shot of Downtown Miami, looking northeast.
Miami: A close-up of Downtown Miami, looking northeast.
Seattle: A close-up of the observation deck of the Space Needle, looking south at downtown Seattle.
Seattle: A wide shot of the Bainbridge Island ferry with Seattle and the Space Needle in the background.
Seattle: A wide shot of Duck Dodge sailboats, sailing on Lake Union.
Seattle: A wide shot of the Space Needle, looking northwest, with a setting sun in the background.
Seattle: A wide shot of downtown Seattle, with the Seattle Great Wheel in view.
Los Angeles: A wide shot of Malibu during sunset.
Los Angeles: A medium shot of downtown Los Angeles buildings with the Hollywood sign in the background.
Los Angeles: A medium shot of of downtown Los Angeles buildings, looking northeast up the 110 freeway.
Los Angeles: A closeup of a lifeguard station on Santa Monica State Beach.
Los Angeles: A high wide shot of Santa Monica State Beach, looking southeast toward Santa Monica.
Los Angeles: A closeup of Mt. Baldy's peak.
San Francisco: A wide shot of downtown San Francisco, looking southeast over the bay, during sunrise.
San Francisco: A medium shot of the Salesforce Tower and SOMA, looking east toward the Bay Bridge.
San Francisco: A closeup of the Golden Gate Bridge during sunset.
San Francisco: A closeup of Tomales Point in the Pt. Reyes National Seashore.
San Francisco: A closeup of the Pt. Reyes Lighthouse in the Pt. Reyes National Seashore.
Chicago's legendary Billy Goat Tavern
Billy Goat Tavern opened in 1934, and moved to its current location beneath Michigan Avenue in 1964.
The flagship Billy Goat Tavern is oddly located in an underpass below Michigan Avenue.
Most people go for the cheeseburgers, the iconic dish here, despite the prominently displayed menu boards at the counter with other choices.
You order and pick up food at the counter.
The famous signature dish is a double cheeseburger.
Diners pick up their burgers and top them at a fixing bar, but there’s never lettuce or tomato here, only pickles, onions, relish, ketchup and mustard.
Unlike the historic original, some of the satellite locations offer French fries – and they are good!
While the cheeseburger is the signature dish, the Italian Beef sandwich, a real Chicago specialty, is a tasty alternative.
Billy Goat Tavern makes delicious breakfast sandwiches using the same signature griddled rolls that come with its famous cheeseburgers.
Everything is cooked to order on flattops, and the Kaiser rolls are always griddled.
The ordering counter struts out like a peninsula.
Billy Goat house beers and Schlitz are on tap at the throwback bar.
Billy Goat Tavern has its own private label draught beers, including Billy Goat Dark.
The entire restaurant is decorated with newspaper clippings and celebrity photos.
The Billy Goat Tavern inspired a famous recurring Saturday Night Live skit, and the restaurant proudly embraces this history.
An artist depicts John Belushi’s famous Saturday Night Live skit based on the Billy Goat Tavern.
Even the bathrooms have a goat theme here.
The flagship location below Michigan Avenue is far and away the most colorful.
Billy Goat Tavern became famous as a popular watering hole for journalists, thanks to its location near both the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times.
There are seven satellite locations of Billy Goat Tavern, this one is in downtown Chicago.
Travelers flying through O’Hare can experience an authentic taste of Chicago in Concourse C.
One of the seven satellite locations of Chicago’s famous Billy Goat Tavern is this stand in a food court in O’Hare International Airport.
The menus at some of the newer satellite locations are more extensive than at the original.
Even the newer offshoot locations keep the spirit of the original alive with lots of celebrity photos.
While there is a fast food feel at some of the satellites, full bars keep with the tavern roots.
What's new in Chicago? Take a look here.
Hotel Zachary is a 173-room boutique hotel located in Wrigleyville in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. It opened March 30.
The Hotel Zachary is inspired by the designs of world-renowned Wrigley Field architect and Chicagoan Zachary Taylor Davis.
Hotel Zachary is a 173-room boutique hotel located in Wrigleyville in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. It opened March 30.
Hotel Zachary has Chicago-inspired dining options.
Hotel Zachary is a 173-room boutique hotel in Wrigleyville.
Hotel Zachary is a 173-room boutique hotel in Wrigleyville.
Marriott International's Moxy Chicago debuts this spring.
The Moxy Chicago has 156 bedrooms.
The Moxy Chicago has 156 bedrooms with plush platform beds, peg walls instead of closets, motion sensor lighting, 49-inch LED TVs, and USB outlets.
Moxy Chicago is the first of its brand in the Midwest.
Opening summer 2018, St. Jane Chicago will have 363 rooms and flexible public and private spaces.
The Wheelhouse Hotel is a 15,000 square-foot property with 21 guest rooms. Suites have outdoor terraces.
The Wheelhouse Hotel has a rooftop overlooking the city offering activities such as yoga and a cocktail happy hour. It also has a restaurant, Union Full Board, and an underground cocktail bar, Tinker to Evers.
Bellemore has dishes such as The Oyster Pie, a savory oyster custard topped with Osetra Caviar and crème fraiche, lemon dressed apple and dill. Other dishes include Venison Tartare with grilled mushrooms, turnips, pears, pumpernickel and lime.
Chicago Chef Jimmy Papadopoulos, in collaboration with Boka Restaurant Group, opened Bellemore, an artistic American restaurant.
Chicago Chef Jimmy Papadopoulos, in collaboration with Boka Restaurant Group, opened Bellemore, an artistic American restaurant.
Chicago Chef Jimmy Papadopoulos, in collaboration with Boka Restaurant Group, opened Bellemore, an artistic American restaurant.
Booth One is a classic Chicago restaurant from Rich Melman and the team at Lettuce Entertain You. It re-opened November 2017 at the Ambassador Chicago Hotel in the Gold Coast. This is beef wellington.
Booth One is a classic Chicago restaurant from Rich Melman and the team at Lettuce Entertain You. It re-opened November 2017 at the Ambassador Chicago Hotel in the Gold Coast. This is the cheesecake dessert.
Booth One was designed by the Lettuce Entertain You team. It seats about 220 guests and serves various cocktails.
The menu at Booth One is a collaboration between Chef Rick Tramonto and Chef Doug Psaltis. This is a beet and quinoa salad.
Booth One is located at the Ambassador Chicago Hotel in the Gold Coast.
Gibsons Italia is a modern Italian steakhouse menu created by Chef John Coletta and overseen by Executive Chef José Sosa.
Gibsons Italia, which opened October 2017, is Gibsons Restaurant Group's first downtown restaurant since 2005.
Gibsons Italia is located in the West Loop, adjacent to the new River Point building.
Gibsons Italia is known as a steakhouse but has vegetarian dishes such as this vegetable pasta dish.
Marisol is the new restaurant and bar at the Museum of Contemporary Art featuring a menu by Chicago Chef Jason Hammel.
Diners at Marisol can get table service with a full bar and private dining space or counter service with communal tables.
Scofflaw Group launched their newest Logan Square concept, The Moonlighter, in November.
The Moonlighter serves an extensive brunch with this loaded french toast.
The Moonlighter features 1000 square feet of.indoor space with hearty fare such as these loaded fries.
The Moonlighter serves a variety of burgers.
The Moonlighter serves bar food such as tacos.
Mixologist Danny Shapiro is curating the cocktails at The Moonlighter.
Mordecai opened last week in the new Hotel Zachary. Developed by Folkart Restaurant Management, Mordecai’s bar features a selection of vintage spirits.
The Mordecai bar and restaurant pays homage to legendary Chicago Cubs pitcher Mordecai Brown.
Mordecai opened last week in the new Hotel Zachary. Developed by Folkart Restaurant Management, Mordecai’s bar features a selection of vintage spirits.
The Pink Squirrel is a retro cocktail bar inspired by the supper clubs of the 1960s.
The Pink Squirrel is a retro cocktail bar inspired by the supper clubs of the 1960s. It includes a retro bowl lane.
The Pink Squirrel menu offers Wisconsin-style cocktails, along with milkshakes and ice cream.
The Pink Squirrel menu offers Wisconsin-style cocktails, along with milkshakes and ice cream.
The Pink Squirrel in Logan Square seats 50.
The Press Room opened in September 2017 as a subterranean wine bar located inside the Historic Free Methodist Publishing House building in West Loop.
Cooking at The Press Room occurs in an open-kitchen dining room.
Cooking at The Press Room occurs in an open-kitchen dining room.
The Press Room is a basement but designers want it to feel like a secret clubhouse.
The Press Room seats 70 people.
The Press Room also has a private wine tasting room.
The Chicago Gourmet festival sponsored by Bon Appetit will take place Sept. 28 to 30.
The Chicago Gourmet festival sponsored by Bon Appetit will take place Sept. 28 to 30.
The Chicago Gourmet festival sponsored by Bon Appetit will take place Sept. 28 to 30.
The American Writers Museum is an interactive institution that highlights the literary works of American writers such as Mark Twain and Dr. Seuss.
The American Writers Museum is an interactive institution that highlights the literary works of American writers such as Mark Twain and Dr. Seuss.
The American Writers Museum opened last May. It will celebrate its first anniversary next month .
The American Writers Museum is an interactive institution that highlights the literary works of American writers such as Mark Twain and Dr. Seuss.
The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare opened on Sept. 12, with the ability to seat 150 to 850.
