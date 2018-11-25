Childhood best friends fall hard and fast.
They don't worry about getting burned or game-playing. They just want to play games. They also don't worry about how they'll keep in touch.
Mississippian Brianna and friend Heidi met on a vacation dinner cruise with their parents in Honolulu in 2006 and after one night they were BFFs.
The vacation ended and 12 years later Brianna pleaded with Twitter users to help her find Heidi.
"We were basically best friends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now."
In the picture of herself wearing a lei sitting next to a girl wearing a blue dress, Twitter user @Briannacry, asked for retweets. It has been retweeted more than 101,000 times and growing.
Heidi is found!
Less than 12 hours after the post went out on Saturday, Nov. 24, Twitter user @heii_tree responded. She was holding a picture of herself and family on the dinner cruise and tweeted, simply, "Heard you were looking for me."
Brianna wasted no time in responding:
"OMG. My heart is so happy."
Brianna, 19, told BuzzFeed News that she thought it might take a week or more to find Heidi. Since the two long-lost friends have connected they've been sharing stories about each others' lives.
"The internet is so amazing and showed me that it really is a small world after all," she said. "We've just caught up on life and school and everything."
A face-to-face reunion?
The internet would love to see the two get together in person. But the two live on opposite sides of the country, said Brianna, who attends Hampton University.
Heidi tweeted, "I’m going to community college on financial aid. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon."
Neither said they sanctioned a GoFundMe page that's cropped up.
A happy ending brings happy tears
Twitter users were overjoyed when the two long-ago friends connected. Heidi hadn't even logged onto Twitter in years. It wasn't until friends alerted her she was being searched for that she did.
Twitter users showed how invested they had become in the reunion with a long train of GIFs with tears.
And if you weren't a little moved by this story, than maybe you're made of stone.
