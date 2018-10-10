WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said the panel will not consider any Supreme Court nominees from President Donald Trump during the 2020 election year.

The Iowa Republican said that's only fair since the Senate would not consider then-President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016. Republicans said at the time that the Senate should wait until a new president was elected to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

"If I’m chairman, they won’t take it up," Grassley said, referring to a possible 2020 nomination in a Tuesday interview with Fox News. "No, because I pledged that in 2016... Now, if somebody else is the chairman of the committee, they’ll have to decide for themselves. But that’s a decision I made a long time ago."

Grassley's comments appear to put him at odds with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who would not rule out considering a nominee in 2020 during an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

"We'll see if there's a vacancy in 2020," McConnell said.

Grassley and McConnell worked together to help confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in a 50-48 vote last Saturday.

However, Grassley has broken with McConnell on other high-profile issues. In April, the committee voted to approve bipartisan legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired in the midst of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. McConnell, who opposed the bill, has so far refused to bring the legislation to a vote on the Senate floor.

