CHICAGO — Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday in the murder trial for the Chicago police officer charged in the controversial shooting death of Laquan McDonald, whose killing nearly four years ago spurred protests and political tumult in the nation’s third-largest city.

Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times in the October 2014 incident that was captured on police dashcam video, chilling footage that strained already fraught police relations in the African-American community and spurred weeks of mostly peaceful street protests.

The city was forced by court order to release the police video – that appears to show McDonald moving away from police when Van Dyke opened fire – 400 days after the incident. The initial resistance by local leaders to release the video fueled allegations by activists that there was an effort by the police department and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration to coverup the shooting.

Van Dyke, who is charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Van Dyke’s defense team insists that the officer acted to preserve his and fellow officers’ lives and became a political scapegoat during a difficult period for policing in America.

The incident is one of several high-profile deadly police encounters involving black men and women in recent years that’s spurred a broader national conversation about law enforcement tactics in predominantly African-American communities.

The officer’s defense team also attempted to underscore during the nearly three-week long trial that McDonald, who suffered from mental illness and had PCP in his blood at the time of his death, had a long history of violent behavior and drug use and was behaving erratically in the moments and hours before the shooting.

A pharmacologist testifying on behalf of the defense testified that the PCP in McDonald’s system and the absence of psychotropic drugs the teen was prescribed were a volatile combination. Juvenile detention center officers recalled violent and profane outbursts from the teen while he was in custody. Another witness at the scene, Officer Leticia velez, testified that McDonald looked “deranged.”

Police encountered McDonald after receiving calls that a young man fitting the teen’s description had been breaking into vehicles and stealing radios from a truck lot on the city’s southwest side. The trucker who initially confronted McDonald, Rudy Barillas, testified that McDonald – who was armed with a small knife – attacked him. Barillas said, however, that he was able to fend off the teen by throwing his mobile phone and pebbles at the teen.

Officers who arrived in the area eventually spotted the knife-wielding teen, but McDonald did not comply with repeated calls to drop the weapon and continued to wind his way through the city streets. At one point, McDonald used the knife to pop the tire of a police car.

Van Dyke and his partner had just stopped for coffee at a nearby 7-Eleven when they heard radio calls of what was transpiring and sped toward the scene.

As they drove toward McDonald, Van Dyke asked his partner, Joe Walsh, why hadn’t officers on the scene shot McDonald since he attacked, said Laurence Miller, a forensic psychologist who evaluated Van Dyke at the behest of the defense. Van Dyke also said during the psychological evaluation that he recalled remarking to Walsh, “Oh my God, we’re going to have to shoot the guy.”

Moments after arriving at the scene, Van Dyke jumped out of his squad car and opened fire at McDonald. The officer fired within six seconds of exiting the vehicle, and in about 1.6 seconds McDonald was on the ground, never to get up again. Van Dyke fired for another 12.5 seconds, emptying his clip.

Van Dyke, who testified on his own behalf, said that he continued to fire at McDonald because the teen was trying to get up. He also said McDonald raised his knife from his waist to above his shoulder just before he opened fire – a movement that does not appear in the police video that was shown repeatedly to jurors throughout the trial.

“The video doesn’t show my perspective,” Van Dyke said under cross-examination.

As the jury deliberates, Chicago Police were bracing for protests.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Catholic priest and activist, took to social media this week to call on Chicagoans to “SHUT DOWN” the city if the jury does not convict Van Dyke.

“Anything Less than a CONVICTION, the next day Chicago should SHUT DOWN… NO ONE SHOULD GO TO WORK, SCHOOL, ANY STORES….A COMPLETE SHUT DOWN,” Pfelger wrote.

William Calloway, the activist and a plaintiff in a lawsuit that forced the city to release the video, also called for peaceful protests if Van Dyke is acquitted. “We want people to rise up,” Calloway said.

Even before the McDonald shooting, the police department’s relationship in the African-American community had been strained by a long history of police brutality and allegations of heavy-handed tactics in the city’s low-income and minority communities. Chicago borrowed about $709 million to pay settlements for police misconduct cases from 2010 to 2017, according to a report from the Action Center on Race & the Economy.

A Department of Justice review last year also found Chicago officers used force nearly 10 times more in incidents involving black suspects than against white suspects.

