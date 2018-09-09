Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas.

The Dallas police officer who says she fatally shot a black man in his apartment believing that it was her own apartment also shot a man last year, according to court documents.

Police say Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force, told investigators she was returning home from her shift Thursday night and accidentally entered Botham Jean's apartment. Guyger, who is white, believed Jean was an intruder and shot him, police said. Police have released few other details.

In May 2017, Guyger was called to assist another officer searching for a suspect. An affidavit indicates a man identified as Uvaldo Perez got out of a car and became combative with Guyger and another officer. A struggle began and Guyger fired her Taser at Perez, who wrested the weapon away from her. Guyger then drew her gun and shot Perez in the abdomen, the affidavit says. Guyger was not charged in the case.

Jean's family is demanding charges against Guyger in Jean's death.

“This family is frustrated,” attorney Lee Merritt said. “This family is grieving that it (an arrest) has not happened yet. We believe the fact that that has not happened yet is a reflection on deferential treatment for law enforcement officers.”

Police Chief Renee Hall on Friday announced that investigators were preparing a warrant for a manslaughter charged. She also turned the case over to the Texas Rangers, citing the need for transparency in the investigation.

A day later, however, she said the Rangers had asked her to hold off on the charges. The Rangers, she said, had interviewed Guyger and wanted to further investigate information obtained from her.

Jean's mother, Allison Jean, flew to Dallas from the family’s native St. Lucia after the shooting.

“This is the worst call any mother can get,” she said. “This is the worst pain.”

